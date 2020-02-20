Thanks to education and development of new products, tremendous strides have been made in reducing the severity and number of calves lost due to the main causes of calf scours.
Those primary causes remain consistent.
- bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Salmonella sp.
- viruses such as rotavirus and coronavirus
- parasites such as cryptosporidia and coccidian
Because neither rotavirus nor cryptosporidium respond to antibiotic therapy, veterinarians and calf raisers are turning to alternative solutions. And because antibiotic therapies for scours have come under close scrutiny in recent years, more attention is being given to oral electrolytes.
The first step in scours recovery is to work closely with a veterinarian to utilize diagnostic testing. That will help identify the timeline of when calves were affected and to determine which pathogen(s) are prevalent on the farm.
There should be three main goals of treatment therapy.
- Combat the scours-inducing pathogen.
- Meet the calf’s physiologic needs – hydration, energy and acid-base balance.
- Restore gut health.
When selecting an appropriate oral-electrolyte solution there are critical criteria the solution must meet. That solution must meet the calf’s physiologic needs in several ways.
- Provide the proper amount of sodium.
- Provide amino acids including glycine to promote the absorption of sodium.
- Provide energy sources such as glucose to correct hypoglycemia.
- Provide a buffer to correct metabolic or blood acidosis, with acetate and propionate being the preferred alkalinizing agents.
Pay close attention to the osmolarity of the oral-electrolyte solution, with 400-600 milliosmoles of solute per liter of water being ideal. Continue to feed milk because it will be the calf’s main source of energy.
Resist the urge to mix the electrolyte into the milk or milk replacer to save labor. That practice can cause the osmolarity to increase and can actually worsen diarrhea by drawing fluid into the intestines. Calves will also benefit from the hydration provided by the additional water mixed with the electrolyte.
Prevention of scours in calves is the best strategy to help them stay healthy. It will help realize the genetic potential producers have been working so hard to achieve. But when scours do occur, work closely with a veterinarian and animal-health provider to implement non-pharma protocols for an effective and sustainable recovery strategy.
