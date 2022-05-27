Try, try again until success arrives

DULUTH, Minn. – Some folks just can’t catch a break. Life for them seems like a string of disasters. Some just give up but others see life differently. They learn from things that don’t work. Those supposed failures are their tuition in the school of hard knocks. They develop opportunity where others see none; they make their own luck. And through their ingenuity they make success.
A few years ago a young couple, Meg and Bob Blair, decided to move into the country. They yearned for something different and found it on a 40-acre farm now called Canosia Grove.
“About eight years ago we were living in town, in a little house,” Meg Blair said. “I was pregnant with our second child and we wanted to move out of town. When we came here we immediately fell in love with this place. Driving up the driveway it felt like it was Christmas.
“Bob comes from a beer-brewing background – and there’s a great productive orchard of 25 semi-dwarf heirloom-variety University of Minnesota trees. We decided to make cider. We wanted to raise our kids here.
“We bought the farm from a woman who lived here for 35 or 40 years. She raised her kids here, but had not put the farm back into production.”
Bob Blair said, “We’re trying to make the land work for us; we start with little projects. We plant 50 trees; then we plant 100 more trees. Then we plant 200 more trees. Then we decide to raise chickens because we have a chicken coop. We start with four birds, then 10 birds and then 40 birds. Then we raise meat birds. Then we need to control the land that we cleared back into pasture so we got three sheep. Then we got four more sheep. Now we have 30 sheep.
“(But) sometimes things don’t work. We had geese. They were really frustrating – poop everywhere. So we don’t do geese anymore.
“We had pigs. They broke out and ate the garden. We don’t do pigs anymore.
“Some things work for us, some things don’t. It’s an experiment to find what works. The things that work we get better at doing. Our daughter likes the sheep so we’re keeping them. We started making cider for sort of a party for fun. We made 5 gallons the first year and 10 gallons the second year. Then we put a cidery into one of our buildings. Now we make 500 gallons a year.”
Meg Blair said, “Our goal is to have about 9 acres of orchard. We are up to about two-thirds of that now. We’ll have fruit from our first planting this year. That is a milestone.
“We practice agro-tourism; we have weddings and other events here in our barn. We are also part of Harvest Host, a camping network. Those elements of our operation are fun and they add financial stability.”
Bob Blair said, “It keeps the place hopping and it exposes new customers to our produce.”
Meg Blair said, “My mother had a garden and chickens, so I learned about them growing up. But marketing is a real challenge. It’s new to us. It’s hard to find limits to what we do. How do we go from a long-term goal to the intricacies of day-to-day and week-to-week work? How does it fit together? Our kids have a list of daily chores, so they internalize that. It’s part of the everyday work we do here.”
The family markets produce, lamb, Icelandic wool, chicken, eggs, cider and more from Canosia Grove through their online store. During the past year they’ve teamed with other local producers to bring the “REKO Ring” marketing model to the twin port cites of Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin. The REKO Ring allows consumers to connect with farmers, order produce, pay online and pick up at a central location at a set time.
The couple with their children, Ellie and Robin, have worked hard to find success on their 40-acre farm. They’ve done it by finding what works for them and their land. When opportunity knocked they welcomed it. In a few short years they have become important not only in the lives of people who purchase fresh local food from them and their friends, but in the lives of those who visit Canosia Grove. They connect folks to the land by creating memories as well as food. To see what success looks like, visit Canosia Grove.
