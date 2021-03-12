Turn outliers into profit opportunities

No one wants sick cattle. From well-being concerns to unexpected costs, it can be a lose-lose situation. But when cattle do become sick, intentionally managing bovine respiratory-disease chronics and other outliers can help improve animal wellbeing and stop economic losses a producer might not even know exist.
While outliers — those animals that are chronically ill or need surgical care — are an expected occurrence, especially on a feedlot, they might be undermining the profit opportunity of the whole pen or group of cattle if they aren’t managed intentionally.
Know real costs
Mismanaging just two out of 100 animals could be the difference between profit and loss. Consider that selling an animal as a realizer or railer is only going to provide about 40 percent of the forecasted sale price. That’s a lost opportunity cost of about $900 based on current fat cattle prices.
Consider the outlier napkin math.
- $600 salvage price per animal
- $1,500 average market price per animal - $600 salvage price = $900 saved per animal
- $900 x 2 outliers = $1,800
- $1,800 divided by a group of 100 head = $18 per head gain just from better managing two out of 100
Add in the cost of space, labor and treatment that a producer puts into keeping a chronically ill animal in the sick pen, and the true losses can start to be seen. Don’t forget that shipping an animal at the wrong time — resulting in a violative residue — carries repercussions for the feedyard. A follow-up inspection by state or federal authorities often occurs, and increased scrutiny when cattle are marketed may be instituted if multiple violative residues are detected.
But in reality, producers don’t want to just realize or salvage those animals, they want to get them back on the fat truck. And that may be possible in some outlier situations with intentional management. Intentionally managing those animals can set a business apart from others that might be just absorbing the losses.
Travel path to intentional management
Start by asking a few key questions for the operation.
- How are outliers managed?
- What is the relationship with the veterinarian for those animals?
- How is the feed billed out for the outlier pen? Are they getting a "free meal?"
- How well and how often are employees trained on identifying and treating those animals?
- What is the condemnation rate of the operation’s realizers?
Remember the veterinarian is a critical part of the discussion to help build protocols, prescribe treatments, develop management plans and provide medical care for outliers.
Kynan Sturgess, veterinarian and co-owner of Hereford Veterinary Clinic in Hereford, Texas, has been talking with his customers about the topic. He said while the economic conversation makes sense, it all comes down to constant communication and training with employees. He suggests starting by doing several things.
- Identify the specific issue facing each animal, and then treat it individually.
- Work with a veterinarian to create specific care plans for each condition.
- Train employees on surgical procedures, or create a plan of care with a veterinarian.
- Focus on follow-up care for the animals — that could include nutrition, pain mitigation, specific environmental needs and keeping them separate from their original pens.
While not every outlier case will be able to return to optimum performance, intentionally treating and managing those animals can help recover losses that might be overlooked.
At the end of the day it’s about considering how those animals are currently being managed and evaluating where there is unexpected losses. Once the impact is clearly seen, work with a veterinarian to develop standard operating procedures so that management becomes turnkey, and those animals can get back on the right track. Visit www.zoetisus.com for more information.
Dr. John “J.P.” Pollreisz is a managing veterinarian with Zoetis Beef Technical Services and has been with Zoetis since 1992. Visit www.zoetis.com for more information.