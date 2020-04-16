The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the office of the U.S. Trade Representative recently announced updates to the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement. The updates indicate signs that China is moving to meet agricultural commitments it agreed to in the deal that took effect Feb. 14.
China’s Vice Premier Liu Hi confirmed post-agreement that China would purchase at least $40 billion in agricultural products each year for the duration of the two-year deal. To date some specific progress has been made, according to the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
Poultry – U.S. poultry exports to China have recently resumed. China also agreed to a regionalization agreement, which means that in the face of a domestic poultry-health crisis, unaffected regions of the United States can continue exporting to China.
Beef and pork – China expanded the list of U.S. beef and pork products eligible to enter China, except those listed on page 45 of the Phase One Agreement. China also has notified the United States of maximum residue levels for three hormones commonly used in beef production. The USDA estimates those and other recent regulatory changes could lead to an additional $1 billion in annual beef exports to China.
Distillers dried grains with solubles – China updated its list of U.S. companies eligible to export distillers dried grains with solubles. That coupled with the removal of other trade barriers allows U.S. exporters to recapture the market blocked in 2015.
Animal feed – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published a facilitated process for registering animal-feed manufacturing facilities looking to export to China. China also announced a more streamlined process for registering new U.S. feed products for export.
Many Chinese importers have reported they are beginning to receive tariff relief on their imports. Visit ustr.gov and search for "economic trade agreement between the United States and China" for more information.