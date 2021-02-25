U.S. ethanol exports decline

U.S. ethanol exports totaled 1.3 billion gallons in 2020, a decline of 9 percent from 2019. The total marked the least volume since 2016, according to official government statistics. But exports were still a relative bright spot in 2020 because the annual volume was the fourth-best on record. About one of every 10 gallons of U.S. ethanol produced in 2020 was exported.
The COVID-19 pandemic and trade barriers created headwinds for ethanol in the international market. But China re-entered the market in December, importing about 13 million gallons of U.S. ethanol.
- Canada remained the best market for U.S. ethanol, purchasing 326 million gallons. Shipments were just 1.5 percent less than the volume exported there in 2019.
- Brazil imported 200 million gallons of U.S. ethanol in 2020. The volume declined 40 percent from 2019 due to uncertainty about import tariffs.
- India was the third-leading market, with 190 million gallons.
Geoff Cooper is president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association.