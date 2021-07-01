Udder Brothers milk creativity

BOSCOBEL, Wis. – Udder Brothers’ Creamery is a creative name for an ice-cream shop owned by twin brothers and dairy farmers Jason and Justin Sparrgrove. Creativity and a spirit of entrepreneurship count in launching a new business, said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Hughes and Marcy West, director of the Office of Rural Prosperity at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, recently visited the Boscobel ice-cream shop. Their agency assists small businesses with access to grants, loans and other business resources. Created in 2020 the Office of Rural Prosperity specifically helps rural businesses and communities.
The Sparrgroves qualified and were awarded a $7,500 grant from the economic-development agency. Grant recipients have flexibility in how they can use the funding, Hughes said.
The Sparrgroves used grant money to pay the shop’s utility bills and help with payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Sparrgrove said. Udder Brothers’ Creamery employs eight high-school-age students.
“Jason and Justin are doing what they need to do to support their families and their community,” Hughes said.
It was good to see the Sparrgroves employing teens, she said. For so long there weren’t many jobs available and kids weren’t gaining work experience. Udder Brothers’ Creamery is creating job opportunities, which is important in helping kids to develop a work ethic and grow. Those kids, in turn, spend money in their local community.
West began working with the Office of Rural Property about two months ago. She’s been traveling around the state to meet with business people and see where the agency can help.
“We can assist small businesses with business plans,” she said. “We also provide technical assistance if a business wants to expand, for example.”
Udder Brothers’ Creamery was established in 2017. The Sparrgroves didn’t make a profit in the first two years due to startup costs, such as for freezers and other equipment. Then the COVID-19 pandemic limited traffic in 2020; by October the ice-cream shop was open just three days per week, Jason Sparrgrove said.
But 2021 has represented a “night and day” difference, he said. More people are traveling and stopping at the shop, located along U.S. Highway 61. The highway is well-traveled by tourists from Illinois and Iowa on their way to La Crosse and Minneapolis.
At Udder Brothers’ Creamery visitors can find 24 flavors of ice cream from which to choose. They also can purchase various cuts of locally produced beef and pork, cheese, maple syrup, honey and other items. The shop also sells sandwiches. About 95 percent of the shop’s products are sourced from within 60 miles, Sparrgrove said.
The pork is processed in Cuba City, Wisconsin, and beef is processed in Darlington, Wisconsin. Demand for more locally produced meat grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to grow. Many Wisconsin meat plants are booking processing dates as many as 24 months in advance.
Ice cream and cheese at the shop are made with the milk produced by the brothers’ herd of 130 milk cows at Hi Grove Holsteins near Boscobel. The milk is sold to Meister Cheese in Muscoda and WW Homestead Dairy in nearby Waukon, Iowa. The latter company produces ice cream for the Sparrgroves.
Udder Brothers’ Creamery is helping the brothers to maintain a small herd and still earn enough income to support their families. They don’t want to expand, or borrow and carry a large debt load, Sparrgrove said. They purchased on land contract a building that had previously been a garage. That building is now home to Udder Brothers’ Creamery.
The brothers have discovered where there’s value; they have a willingness to adapt and change, Hughes said. That coupled with a good location, creativity and a spirit of entrepreneurship is as sweet as the ice cream they sell.
Visit udderbrotherscreamery.com and wedc.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.