Ukraine pig-farm expansion shelved

CHERKASY, Ukraine – Plans to expand a pig unit on a Ukraine farm to 1,200 sows have been shelved due to future uncertainties generated by the ongoing war with Russia.
With Russian soldiers drawing closer to the TOV Kischenzi farm, owners Kees Huizinga and his two business partners have been forced to completely re-plan this year’s management program.
Huizinga is originally from The Netherlands. He has for the past 20 years run his large 15,000-hectare farm – about 36,067 acres – near Cherkasy, 200 kilometers south of Kyiv. Being a traditional Ukrainian mixed unit, the farm runs a herd of 2,000 dairy cows in addition to the pig herd of 450 sows, plus grows various grain crops and vegetables.
Huizinga had big plans to increase sow numbers to 1,200; he planned to sell the offspring as weaners to local small farms to fatten. A new more-modern pig unit was going to be developed as well.
Feb. 24 will go down in history for all the wrong reasons. It’s a day Huizinga thought could never happen, when Russian president Vladimir Putin unleashed a war of terror on Ukraine. The moment it happened Huizinga sent his wife, Emmeke, and their two young daughters back to the sanctuary of The Netherlands. He followed two weeks later.
Agriculture in Ukraine, known as the breadbasket of Europe, has been performing very well during the past number of years with excellent commodity prices. But all that has changed. There is a huge uncertainty about how agriculture will pan out this year, hugely dependent on when, or if, the war stops.
While Huizinga is back in The Netherlands the farm is being run by the 400 staff, until it’s safe for him to return. Because no-one is buying the farm’s weaner pigs any more, the farm has been forced to fatten them – putting extra pressure on already-diminishing feed supplies.
Huizinga, who is also fluent in Ukrainian and Russian, said, “We started out there with 1,000 hectares and grew that up to 15,000 hectares, mostly leased as foreigners cannot own land there.
“When I became a farmer, I knew I would have to wage a figurative war against the traditional enemies of food production such as pests, weeds and disease. But I didn't expect to be in a real war zone with a deadly enemy.
“The Ukraine Agrarian Association has around 1,100 members farming a total 3.5 million hectares in Ukraine. They asked me to go to the west and be their voice in case we lose internet connection in Ukraine.”
The current pig unit is very labor-intensive. The pigs are kept on solid-floor pens with one side bedded in straw produced on the farm.
“We have around 30 staff working on the pig unit,” Huizinga said. “It’s a labor-intensive system here but for good reason in creating employment for local villagers.
“Our pigs are sold as weaners to local farmers who fatten them, also creating employment in the local community. However no-one is buying now so we are having to keep the piglets longer and fatten them ourselves.
“This is putting extra pressure on our feed supplies. In fact we have had to change and reduce the rations to ensure they last a bit longer.
“We still have wheat, barley and corn in stock on the farm, but not enough for the rest of the year. It’s better to use the wheat to make bread.
“There is only enough feed for the next six weeks in the shed. We have plenty of corn so it looks like we have to bend all the rules when it comes to feeding pigs. We will have to feed as much corn as we can and fully understand this will make the pigs too fat, but in these circumstances that is the least of our worries.”
For the world market the farm grows corn, wheat, barley and sunflowers that are normally exported out of Black Sea ports. But the Russians have closed those ports. Ukraine is the biggest sunflower exporter in the world; it accounts for more than 50 percent of global sunflower production.
“We are also reviewing our fieldwork program as we don’t know when we can get out to sow seeds,” Huizinga said. “With the Russians getting closer it’s best the tractors work at night, but then with the lights on they become huge targets for the invaders.
“Fuel and fertilizer are both in short supply so we have to work around that. We might stop growing sugar beet this year because of the uncertainty that the mills will be operational. Our farm produces 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes of grains per year but right now the export markets are closed.”
While the area that Huizinga farms in is currently relatively quiet, some of the farm staff have gone to fight the Russians. As they cannot be contacted by phone, he can only hope they will survive.
“There are no Russians in our area at the moment and I hope it stays like that,” he said. “Around 25 of our staff have gone to fight the Russians. Some others are working as local security to keep an eye out for saboteurs.
“Our farm, like most farms and local villages, are preparing food and sending it to the Ukrainian army and to Kyiv. As we cannot sell the pigs, some are being slaughtered on the farm. Local ladies in the school are processing the pork and then it’s delivered to the Ukrainian army as well as staff and villagers.
“Putin is now targeting supermarkets and food-storage facilities with bombs. He is using hunger as a weapon. He must be stopped.
“I will stay in The Netherlands for now; I have a few meetings arranged to try to get the west to increase the pressure. Ukraine has done nothing to deserve this fate. Since the end of the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, we have striven to live in peace and harmony with the wider community of nations.
“We have tried to develop a civilized democracy. Although we still have a long way to go, we have made great progress.
“We all need to stand together and get this stopped now. I will need to get back to the farm as soon as possible. I’m very worried about my staff. They have plenty of food but we don’t know what can happen.”
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.