Ukrainian farm workers run

DONETSK, Ukraine – Workers on a farm near Donetsk in the east of Ukraine were forced to run to the bomb shelter March 15 as missiles fired by Russian forces shelled buildings and machinery.
One worker was injured on the leg as she ran for cover. A number of buildings were damaged; five tractors and other machinery were destroyed.
The owner Eugen, who prefers we don’t use his surname, runs two farms – this one near Donetsk in the east and another at Chernihiv, which is 150 kilometers north of Kyiv – about 93 miles. The farm at Donetsk extends to 20,000 hectares of arable land – almost 50,000 acres; it’s under the control of the Ukrainian army. However the Chernihiv farm, which is a mixed 10,000-hectare arable and 400-cow dairy farm, is temporarily occupied by Russian forces. That’s almost 28,000 acres.
Eugen, who is a member of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council that unites 1,100 farms operating 3.5 million hectares in Ukraine, said he doesn’t know when he can start any crop planting this year.
“On March 15 at 7 a.m. the farm in Donetsk region was shelled by Russians,” he said. “We think it was not a target, as the Russians were just shelling villages. Many administrative buildings, residential areas and a pig farm in the next village were hit, as well as many residential houses.
“On our farm the shelling damaged five tractors and some equipment. Other farm vehicles were destroyed and buildings, including a grain store, are partially destroyed.
“As for farm staff, sadly one woman was injured on her leg. The other workers managed to get to the bomb shelter nearby in time.”
He said he has no idea how or when to start planting on the farm near Donetsk because it, and the local village, are under daily shelling.
“Besides, the farm has run short of diesel, and seeds and stocks are insufficient to proceed,” he said. “As for farm in Chernihiv, we will not plant occupied land at all. Milk from the dairy farm will be given to the locals for free.”
The Russians seem to want to intentionally damage Ukraine’s food supply and its “breadbasket of Europe” harvest by targeting food stores.
During the night of March 13 the Russians bombed farm-machinery storage warehouses in the villages of Chupakhivka and Olenynske, in the Okhtyrka district in the Sumy region of Ukraine, destroying 30 tractors and other equipment. On some Russian-occupied farms soldiers are taking tractors and forcing locals to build fortifications.
Another farm in the Chernihiv region, which does not want to be named, operates several-thousand hectares of land to produce cereals and oilseeds as well as feed for 1,000 dairy cows. Before the war, the owner paid UAH 10 million – about US$487,000 – of taxes to the Ukraine government. He said currently almost all the fields are under the control of Russian troops. In these circumstances the question of proceeding with normal farm-land preparation and planting is not even discussed.
“On the roads there are troops of invaders,” the farmer said. “Neither food nor humanitarian aid can be delivered to the village. Local people come to me and ask for food.
“Therefore today our focus is on providing them with food. Milk is distributed for free from the first day of the war. My workers went to bake bread at night. Tanks stood beside them but they baked bread.
“We are going to sow using whatever seeds, fertilizer and fuel we have left, but that will be nowhere near our normal production this year.”
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.