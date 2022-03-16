Ukrainian farmers urged to sow more grain

While missiles continue to bomb Ukrainian cities, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged farmers there to sow as many hectares of grain crops as they can.
It’s an uneasy period for farmers because they should already be working in the fields preparing the soil for this year’s big harvest. Seeding should begin in April but there are many reports of Russian soldiers hiding their tanks on Ukraine farms to avoid an air attack.
It would be best for farmers to work at night, but tractors are huge targets for the Russian military because the tractors must use lights so farmers can see where they’re going in the fields.
Ukraine is called the “breadbasket of Europe.” It had increased its grain production by 32 percent in 2021, to 85.7 million tonnes. Numerous countries around the world are dependent on Ukraine grain exports; if the balance of supply is affected, it has a major trigger effect all around the world.
Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global food prices for some commodities such as bread are forecast to increase by 20 percent. But there will be many other foods affected. With that in mind, the Ukraine president called on his farmers to sow as much seed as possible this spring to ensure harvests are plentiful this year – but only if they are safe to do so.
“This spring, as much as any spring, we must make a full-fledged sowing campaign,” Zelenskyy said. “As much as possible. Because it’s about life. About our life. About our future.”
In addition to export concerns, livestock farmers in Ukraine are fast running out of feed for their cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens. They need to replenish stocks as soon as possible.
Ukraine is the world’s largest producer of sunflower seeds; the 2021-2022 crop year produced 17.5 million tonnes. But according to the agricultural-producer union in Ukraine, volume is likely to decrease as farmers reduce the area sown to sunflowers, rapeseed and corn this year. They will be replacing them with buckwheat, oats and millet.
Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, said, “The emphasis will be on spring crops that will be harvested in the summer, because we do not know what the situation will be going forward.
“For the full nutrition of its population and the armed forces, more emphasis will be placed on buckwheat, peas – those types of crops that will make it possible to harvest so that Ukraine is fully provided with food.”
But farmers face a number of other challenges to sow crops in the ground; stock levels of diesel and fertilizer are low.
Ukraine deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said, “A war-induced shortage of fuel would be the main problem for farmers, as they have enough seed to proceed with spring sowing.”
Since the invasion Ukraine has already suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock. And it’s introduced a requirement for licenses for wheat, corn and sunflower-oil exports.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.