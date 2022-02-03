Understand blanketing horses

There is much to consider when selecting a blanket for a horse, including the horse’s age, body condition and coat thickness. Additionally horses across the country experience a variety of climates, weather conditions and stabling environments. For horse owners to best determine what kind of blanket and heaviness their horses will need, first look at a few horse-blanketing basic terms, such as "sheets" vs. "blankets" and "turnout" vs. "stable."
Horse sheets are lightweight for those mildly cold or windy days. They have no fill. Horse blankets offer fill, which is essentially a form of insulation sewn into the blanket to add warmth. The greater the fill number on a blanket, the cozier the pony will be on those cold days.
Sheets and blankets come in two varieties -- turnout and stable. Turnout sheets and turnout blankets feature waterproof material to keep pasture ponies dry. Without waterproof technology, a wet horse blanket could unintentionally make a horse colder. Stable sheets and stable blankets are ideal for stabled horses and therefore not made from waterproof material. They serve an important purpose by keeping stabled horses comfy, warm and sleek.
When selecting a horse blanket, there will be a few number sets under the product descriptions, noting "denier" and "fill." Denier denotes the durability of a horse blanket or sheet. It measures nylon fiber density on the outer material of horse blankets. Denier ranges from 70 to 2400D. The higher the denier, the more durable it is for those tough-on-blanket horses. As shared previously, fill is padding that adds an extra layer of warmth to a horse’s blanket. Both with denier and fill, the higher the number, the tougher or warmer the blanket’s material will be.
When measuring a horse, start from the center of his chest and measure around the widest part of the shoulder, along the barrel and around the widest part of the hindquarter to the center of the tail. Keep the line horizontal to the ground. His blanket measurement will be the same as the number of inches measured. If the exact number of inches is not available to select from, size up to the nearest measurement.
Help extend the life of a horse’s blankets and sheets by properly storing them on a rack or in a blanket storage bag. That will also help protect them from opportunistic rodents who may look at a new blanket as a home or snack.
Remember after a horse’s blankets have protected them from the rain, snow and the muck of cold weather, it’s time for a good cleaning. Opt to clean blankets at home, or send them to a blanket laundry service.
Cleaning a horse’s blanket involves three steps.
1. Pre-wash -- Use a stiff brush to remove excess hair, mud and dirt. Hose off blanket, and hang to dry.
2. Wash -- Use a horse blanket detergent.
3. Dry -- Hang horse blankets to dry in a shady area to avoid color deterioration of the material.
Follow the blanket manufacturer’s cleaning instructions for best results. Visit www.ValleyVet.com for more information.