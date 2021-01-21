University research creates crop varieties

The North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station recently released seven new varieties of chickpea, field pea, soybean, wheat, oat and black bean.
The North Dakota County Seed Increase Program distributed ND Dawn, ND Dickey and ND Heart for the first time in spring 2020, and ND Noreen in fall 2020. To ensure genetic purity, all varieties are protected under Plant Variety Protection Title V and must be sold as a class of certified seed. All varieties, except for ND Twilight, are licensed to the North Dakota Crop Improvement and Seed Association for their management and distribution. Visit www.ndsu.edu for more information.
ND Noreen has greater yield potential than previous-variety Jerry, with similar winter-hardiness, height, maturity and quality. Noreen has shown excellent bacterial-leaf-streak resistance and intermediate resistance to stripe rust.