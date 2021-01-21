 Skip to main content
University research creates crop varieties

The North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station recently released seven new varieties of chickpea, field pea, soybean, wheat, oat and black bean.

ND Crown

ND Crown is a Kabuli-type chickpea that has excellent yield potential.
ND Dawn

ND Dawn large yellow field peas have excellent yield potential and excellent agronomic performance. 
ND Dickey

ND Dickey is a conventional soybean variety with 0.7 maturity that's intended to replace ND Stutsman. The new variety has excellent yield potential and resistance to Race 3 of phytophthora root rot.
ND Frohberg

ND Frohberg hard-red spring wheat has good yield potential, strong end-use quality and good disease resistance.
ND Heart oats

ND Heart is a conventional oat line with exceptionally high groat beta glucan and protein concentration.
ND Noreen

ND Noreen has greater yield potential than previous-variety Jerry, with similar winter-hardiness, height, maturity and quality. Noreen has shown excellent bacterial-leaf-streak resistance and intermediate resistance to stripe rust. 
ND Twilight

ND Twilight black bean has shown competitive agronomic performance compared with other varieties; it has an upright indeterminate growth habit and purple flowers, maturing in about 99 days. 

The North Dakota County Seed Increase Program distributed ND Dawn, ND Dickey and ND Heart for the first time in spring 2020, and ND Noreen in fall 2020. To ensure genetic purity, all varieties are protected under Plant Variety Protection Title V and must be sold as a class of certified seed. All varieties, except for ND Twilight, are licensed to the North Dakota Crop Improvement and Seed Association for their management and distribution. Visit www.ndsu.edu for more information.

