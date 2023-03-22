Related to this story

Most Popular

Pronschinskes osmosis maple sap

Pronschinskes osmosis maple sap

MONTANA, Wis. – Sugaring season is the highlight of the year for Arick Pronschinske, who collects and processes maple sap on his parents’ dair…

Alice in Dairyland finalists named

Alice in Dairyland finalists named

Six candidates recently were selected to compete to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland. In the next few weeks they’ll prepare for the three-da…

Help farming's climate actions now

Help farming's climate actions now

Claudia Lenz said she doesn’t want to wait for things to become worse before taking action to help farmers become more resilient in the face o…