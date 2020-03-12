MADISON, Wis. – The 2020 PDPW Business Conference scheduled for March 18-19 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison will now be virtual rather than an in-person experience.
Wis. Gov. Tony Evers as of March 12 declared a public-health emergency with regard to the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending events of more than 250 not be held in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
To protect public health in step with the recommendations, the PDPW Board has decided the annual Business Conference will go ahead as planned for March 18-19, but will be offered virtually online rather than in-person at the Alliant Energy Center.
Two priorities drove this decision.
- Our No. 1 focus is the health and safety of our members and their families. We believe we all have a shared responsibility in this unprecedented health situation to do what we can to prevent further spread of this virus.
- At the same time PDPW also has a commitment to support our members with the information they need to navigate their farms in an extremely challenging dairy environment. We want to ensure that our members can fully access the world-class speakers and programs planned for the conference – via computers and mobile devices. We will record sessions so they can be viewed on-demand and provide conference proceedings.
Visit the PDPW website and event app early next week for information about how to access the conference virtually.
Take care of yourself and your family. You are the most important part of the PDPW organization – your organization. Know that everything we do during these unprecedented times is based on that core value.
Wash your hands and follow all recommended health-safety protocols; it’s a good hygiene reminder for all of us. It’s in everyone’s best interest to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended prevention and treatment advice found on that website.
Be reminded that those who are most successful in life are those who adapt to change, think more than they talk and understand that the “glass is always at least half full.”