USDA aims to improve traceability

A study to improve the traceability of foodborne outbreaks is being conducted by scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. They’re focused on tracing Escherichia coli O157:H7 back to its source. They’re studying how the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – of a specific population of the bacterium evolves within its natural environment.
E. coli O157:H7 is a frequent source of concern for public health due to its association with foodborne illness. Food contaminated with the bacterium can cause serious illness, hospitalizations and potentially death.
Findings from scientists at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center at Clay Center, Nebraska, will provide outbreak investigators with information on specific elements of the bacterium's DNA. That can help narrow the search for the outbreak source.
The bacteria are found naturally in cattle intestines. Scientists analyzed samples collected from the center's cattle feedlot from 1997 to 2019. They studied the genomes of various strains of E. coli O157:H7 found in the samples.
The feedlot has been closed to any introduction of cattle, except those raised in the center. That means the E. coli strains haven’t been influenced by cattle from other locations for 23 years,
“That allowed us to focus on changes in the bacteria genomes as they evolved,˝ said Maggie Weinroth, a computational biologist with the Poultry Microbiological Safety and Processing Research Unit in Athens, Georgia. She was working at the Clay Center facility at the time of the research.
The Agricultural Research Service scientists identified four clades within the specific bacteria population they studied. Clades are a group of organisms that share specific characteristics. Even though they shared a portion of their genetic composition, each one also contained unique elements that can be shared. They are called mobile elements.
ʺLooking only at the core elements of the genetic sequences may not tell the complete story about where the bacteria came from,˝ said Jim Bono, an Agricultural Research Service microbiologist. ʺWe noticed that bacteria were able to exchange mobile elements in their genome over time. Some elements stayed in all strains and became part of the core sequence of that specific bacterium's DNA. Interpretation of the mobile elements' role during an outbreak investigation can help identify relatedness between human and environmental isolates of the bacteria."
Scientists will continue to study the DNA of the specific populations of E. coli O157:H7 found in the closed feedlot setting. They’ll record additional variations. Results from this and future studies will continue to build information for rapid, more accurate traceability responses during outbreak investigations. Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.