USDA finalizes hemp rule

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service published Jan. 19 the final version of the rule clarifying regulations for the production of hemp in the United States. The 2018 farm bill legalized the production of hemp as an agricultural commodity and removed it from the list of controlled substances. The USDA released in October 2019 the text of its interim final rule for regulations, establishing a domestic hemp-production program. Because it was an interim final rule, it went into effect immediately upon being published in the Federal Register.
Many agricultural organizations, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, submitted comments on the interim final rule by the January 2020 deadline. In its final rule the USDA incorporated some of the suggestions that came in through the various comment periods. It applied some of the lessons learned during the previous few years of growing hemp. Several of those changes will ease the regulatory burden on hemp farmers as they become effective March 22.
But while the USDA has issued its final rule, the Biden administration is in the process of identifying recent rules for additional review.
U.S. hemp interest varies
With the removal of hemp from the list of controlled substances, interest in the crop exploded across the country. As states legalized hemp production within their borders, farmers rushed to grow the promising new crop. But from 2019 to 2020 acres planted to hemp declined dramatically, according to the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. The top three states – Montana, Colorado and Kentucky – accounted for 78 percent of the decline. Area planted in those states decreased by more than 61,000 acres, which is almost as many acres as the 68,000 acres planted across the entire country in 2020.
The acreage decline may be partly due to waning interest from producers and cratering prices for the crop, but there have also been many producers who grew the crop with no market to sell it into – among other frustrations. Another issue that may be driving much of the decrease in acreage is potential underreporting by producers. Previously, particularly for 2019, planted-acreage reporting for hemp was still largely on a voluntary basis. Now hemp producers are required to report their acreage to the FSA, making it all the more concerning there still appears to be a lack of reporting. Due to those factors, it’s challenging to distinguish if the driving force behind the decline in reported acres is largely because of an actual decline due to deteriorating market conditions, or if hemp growers are underreporting.
Final rule includes many changes
The ambiguity in the farm bill concerning testing procedures and other aspects of the law created many questions about the production of the crop. In attempting to clarify the regulations in the interim final rule, the USDA addressed some of the challenges – but inadvertently created additional concerns. The final rule includes several critical changes that were requested by many in the industry, including the Farm Bureau.
Sampling rules change
As there was little uniformity across states in how the crop would be tested, stakeholders were hoping the interim final rule would provide some clarity on the testing process. Some states would test just the top 8 inches of a plant, while others would test 6 inches. There was little consistency in how to build a statistically significant sample of a farmer’s crop. The new final rule allows states and tribes to adopt a performance-based approach to sampling in their plans. The Agricultural Marketing Service states that sampling requirements should allow states and Indian tribes more flexibility in the management of their hemp-regulatory programs. But the alternative method must have the potential to ensure, at a confidence level of 95 percent, that the plant will not test at more than the acceptable hemp tetrahydrocannabinol level – THC. The plan must be submitted to the USDA for approval. It may take into consideration state seed-certification programs, history of producer compliance, and other factors determined by the state or tribe. For producers licensed under the USDA plan – as opposed to a state plan submitted to the USDA – new modified sampling requirements are laid out in the new rule. The sample must be taken about 5 to 8 inches from the “main stem” including the leaves and flowers, “terminal bud” at the end of a stem, or “central cola” cut stem that could develop into a bud, of the flowering top of the plant. The new sampling requirement may result in more stem and leaf material being included in the sample, which could help to reduce the number of crops that test “hot.”
The rule also modified the sampling timeline. Originally the interim final rule gave a 15-day window to collect samples before harvest. But there was much confusion surrounding that. For example if a sample is pulled 15 days before anticipated harvest, would harvest be allowed if there is a backlog at the testing laboratory and the results are not back in time? The tetrahydrocannabinol concentration typically increases as the plants mature, so a crop could potentially increase to more than the threshold if the testing process isn’t completed early enough in those 15 days. And does the 15-day window mark the beginning of harvest or the end of harvest? Some fields may take multiple days to harvest and could conceivably be started before but finished after the 15-day window closes. The Agricultural Marketing Service ultimately agreed with the arguments presented in many of the public comments that the 15-day window would impose significant challenges. As a result the Agricultural Marketing Service expanded the collection window to 30 days, which will ease the burden that hemp growers faced from the shorter window.
Testing rules change
The original rule required that testing be completed by an approved U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-registered laboratory using reliable methodology for testing the tetrahydrocannabinol level. But the USDA reported Jan. 30, 2020, that there were only 44 approved laboratories in 22 different states. Having such a small number of laboratories approved to test samples from the hundreds of thousands of acres in the United States at that time was sure to result in backlogs and delayed testing times. When combined with the 15-day harvest window, some farmers were concerned about their ability to harvest their crop within the window. The USDA announced Feb. 27, 2020, the delay of enforcement of the requirement for laboratories to be registered by the DEA, and the requirement that producers use a DEA-registered reverse distributor or law enforcement to dispose of non-compliant plants under certain circumstances until Oct. 31, 2021, or the final rule is published – whichever comes first.
At the time of publishing the new final rule, the testing bottleneck had not improved much. Figure 2 shows which states have a registered DEA-approved laboratory available for testing and listed on the Agricultural Marketing Service website. As of Jan. 21, 2021, there were only 70 approved laboratories in 28 different states. While that certainly marks an improvement when compared to this time in 2020, it still presents a major bottleneck. The Agricultural Marketing Service recognized the bottleneck and extended the delay of requiring DEA-approved laboratories through Dec. 31, 2022.
Negligence rules change
Producers must dispose of plants that exceed the acceptable hemp-tetrahydrocannabinol level. But if the plant tests at or less than the negligent threshold stated in the rule, the producer will not have committed a negligent violation. The final rule raises the negligence threshold from .5 percent to 1 percent. It limits the maximum number of negligent violations that a producer can receive in a growing season or calendar year to one. That means if hemp tests at more than 0.3 percent but at less than 1 percent, it will not be considered a negligent violation – but will still need to be destroyed. If a producer tests at more than the 1 percent level, the producer will receive a notice of violation from the USDA, as well as a corrective action plan the producer would be required to follow by a certain date and report back to the USDA. Because the number of violations that a producer can receive are limited to one per year, that means if multiple lots or fields test at more than that level, they will not receive multiple violations. If a producer receives more than three negligent violations in five years, they will be ineligible to participate in the program for a five-year period.
Disposal rules change
Previously the interim final rule had strict requirements for disposal or remediation of hot crops. It required the DEA or another entity authorized to handle marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act to dictate the process for disposal. That was likely to create unnecessary and costly burdens on farmers as well as states and tribes managing their hemp programs. The Agricultural Marketing Service listened to many of the comments submitted by stakeholders and gave producers additional options beyond total destruction. The guidelines for those methods are provided in a guidance document separate from the final rule. Visit www.ams.usda.gov and search for “hemp disposal” for more information. The new methods for disposal include plowing the crop under, mulching or composting, disking, mowing or chopping down, burning and burying at a depth of at least 12 inches. Many of those methods are more-economical and preferred by producers compared to the stricter requirements laid out in the interim final rule.
Summary
The 2018 farm bill legalized the production of hemp as an agricultural commodity and removed it from the list of controlled substances. The USDA released in October 2019 its interim final rule for establishing a domestic hemp-production program. The USDA has recently published its final hemp-program rule, which is slated to go into effect March 22. The rule includes a number of improvements – ranging from a longer window of time between crop testing and harvesting, to a better sampling method and an increased threshold for negligent violations.
Michael Nepveux is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.