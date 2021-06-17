USDA heeds meat-packing needs

OPINION The Office of Management and Budget has released the “Spring 2021 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions,” which sets forth the upcoming actions of administrative agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Signaling that the USDA is heeding calls from farmers, policymakers and advocacy groups to address market concentration, the agenda contained critical changes to the Packers and Stockyards Act, a law passed in 1921 to protect livestock and poultry producers from abusive meatpacking companies.
The most encouraging change to the Packers and Stockyards Act promises to clarify the scope of the law with regard to competitive injury. Currently producers who have been harmed by unfair practices must prove harm to the entire industry – a prohibitively difficult burden of proof that protects corporate monopolies from legal action. The regulation would clarify that parties do not need to demonstrate sector-wide harm in order to bring action for market abuses.
The USDA also signaled it would deem certain practices illegal under the poultry tournament pay system, in which contract growers in one geographic area are grouped together. That system pits friends and neighbors against one another, and should be completely repealed.
The third change will clarify what conduct is considered unfair, discriminatory or deceptive. It would also define which practices are considered preferential, advantageous, prejudicial or disadvantageous to competition. The Family Farm Action Alliance asserts that the 2016 “legitimate business justification” loophole for packers should be addressed, and additional provisions must make it clear that meatpackers cannot discriminate against producers based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity including gender expression, sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family or parental status, use of public benefits, political beliefs, participation in community organizing or civil-rights activity.
During a conversation with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in January, I emphasized that without new and strong regulations in the Packers and Stockyards Act we can’t rein in abusive corporate monopolies. I’m pleased to see he listened. I look forward to working with the USDA to implement these rules, and invite a conversation on other changes we could make to achieve truly fair and competitive markets.
The Family Farm Action Alliance is heartened to see an effort from the USDA to bring fairness to our food system, but encourages all parties not to repeat past mistakes. Family Farm Action Alliance leadership in 2010 supported the introduction of provisions to strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act, which would have drastically improved market conditions for independent producers. But those regulations were redrafted, weakened and ultimately not implemented before the end of the Obama administration.
Past failures to adequately strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act left the regulatory environment a safe haven for huge corporations to grow and consolidate power. We applaud the USDA for stating its intentions to make markets fairer. There is more to be done. We need to go the distance to protect family farms.
The Family Farm Action Alliance urges the USDA to look further than the 2016 protections mentioned recently by Vilsack. Following a meatpacking-plant fire in Kansas, a global pandemic and a hack that brought operations at the world’s largest meat producer to a halt, it’s clear our food system is more fragile than ever. The Family Farm Action Alliance, along with our members and stakeholders, will continue to hold the USDA accountable as we advocate for a stronger Packers and Stockyards Act.
Joe Maxwell is president of the Family Farm Action Alliance, a national research, policy-development, market-innovator and advocacy organization working to build a sustainable, inclusive economy. Visit farmactionalliance.org for more information.