USDA improves livestock-insurance policies

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating livestock-insurance policies to improve options for producers and to create additional opportunities for producers to participate. USDA’s Risk Management Agency’s updates to the Dairy Revenue Protection and Livestock Gross Margin policies will be effective for the 2022 and succeeding crop years.
The Dairy Revenue Protection policy has been the Risk Management Agency’s most successful livestock product. In just its second year, it covered about 30 percent of milk production. It provided critical protection against unexpected decreases in prices, due to COVID and other causes, paying about $478 million to dairy producers.
There are a few changes for the 2022 crop year.
- Ensure the Class Pricing Option remains available for purchase even when either the Class III or Class IV milk price is not published.
- Relax records requirements by allowing monthly total pounds of milk and milk components -- butterfat and protein -- to be acceptable records instead of daily.
- Modify weekend-sales period to end at 9 a.m. Central Time Sunday.
The Livestock Gross Margin policy is available for cattle, dairy, and swine producers and provides protection against loss of gross margin -- market value of livestock minus feed costs. The Livestock Gross Margin programs have also seen an increase in participation during the past year. The total insured livestock and livestock products increased about 103 percent from 2019 to 2020.
The changes for the 2022 crop year include allowing producers to purchase coverage on a weekly basis instead of monthly, which will allow producers to be more effective at managing the risks to their operations.
In addition to the Dairy Revenue Protection and Livestock Gross Margin policies, another insurance option for livestock producers is the Livestock Risk Protection policy, which is available for feeder cattle, fed cattle and swine. It provides protection against declining market prices. Recent changes, which include increased head limits and additional subsidy increases, have resulted in a 1,000 percent-plus increase in program participation compared to the 2020 crop year.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop-insurance agents. A list of crop-insurance agents is available online using the Risk Management Agent Locator. Visit www.rma.usda.gov for more information.