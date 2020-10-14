The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture intends to invest more than $53 million in three grant programs for U.S. farmers, ranchers and military veterans.
The Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program is being awarded more than $16.7 million for 48 projects. Two Wisconsin projects have been awarded grants. The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service has been awarded more than $539,000 for the MOSES Farmer Advancement Program. The University of Wisconsin-System has been awarded more than $391,000 to use comprehensive technical assistance to increase capital infusion for beginning farmers.
The goal for the MOSES Farmer Advancement Program is to strengthen the viability of the organic-farming sector in the Midwest by providing tailored levels of educational opportunities and building community among beginning and intermediate farmers, including the historically underserved. That will be accomplished by providing the opportunity for beginning farmers to learn from interactions with peers, experienced mentors and experts in various fields. The project also will provide educational workshops.
The UW-System project will allow the Food Finance Institute to work with sources of farm financing to test whether a comprehensive financial-training and technical-assistance program can de-risk farm investments and attract more capital to beginning farmers. The program will provide beginning farmers training and coaching to fix their business models, package a financial request, raise money and understand financial benchmarks necessary to maintain profitability.
The Food Finance Institute will provide virtual boot camps and coach cohort groups. Iroquois Valley Farmland Real Estate Investment Trust and the Farm Credit Council are involved in the project. Also involved is the socially disadvantaged farm incubator at the Black Oaks Center.
USDA invests in behavioral health
USDA also is investing in the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, which supports projects to provide stress assistance for people in farming, ranching and other agriculture-related occupations. It offers a conduit to improving behavioral-health awareness, literacy and more favorable outcomes for them and their families. Grants were awarded to four regional entities. The three-year funding totals $28.7 million.
USDA invests in vets
The third program receiving funding is the Enhancing Agricultural Opportunities for Military Veterans Program – AgVets. USDA is awarding $9.6 million to 17 projects to equip military veterans with skills, training and experience for careers in food and agriculture. Projects offer hands-on training and classroom education to provide comprehensive understanding of farm and ranch operations and management practices.
The Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been awarded $270,000 for a program developed to equip veterans for employment in the farm-to-table sector in southeastern Wisconsin. The program will feature immersive experiences that rotate among a diverse food-supply chain and local farm-production partnerships to equip veterans with the knowledge, development and skill credentials for food-system transformation and agribusiness innovation.
In a three-year period 75 military veterans will be trained and 60 veterans will be placed into agriculture and food-sector employment to produce, supply, store, distribute, process, market and assure the quality and environmental sustainability of food and agricultural products, according to the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corp.
Visit nifa.usda.gov and search for "beginning farmer and rancher development program" and nifa.usda.gov and search for "farm and ranch stress assistance network" and nifa.usda.gov and search for "enhancing agricultural opportunities for military veterans" for more information.