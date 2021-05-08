USDA needs face climate crisis

OPINION Agriculture is uniquely positioned to mitigate climate change – but farmers need U.S. Department of Agriculture’s support to fully realize that potential. The National Farmers Union has outlined ways the UDSA could better encourage the development, adoption and equitable delivery of climate-smart practices. The agency already has a suite of programs that can achieve that goal, but they are falling short in some respects. Many programs don’t currently prioritize climate in their criteria, making it difficult for farmers to use them to meet climate goals on their operations.
The USDA needs to publicly state that climate change is an urgent priority, and ensure programs reflect that prioritization. Additionally the agency should give precedence to applications that result in positive soil health, carbon sequestration and resilience outcomes in line with local climate-change-resource concerns.”
The omission of climate mitigation and adaptation is not the only shortcoming; a lack of staff also limits the efficacy of farm programs. A USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service employee may be tasked with serving scores if not hundreds of farmers across a large geographical region. With no one to provide trusted information, farmers often don’t know how they should move forward. To ensure access to adequate technical assistance, the USDA should substantially increase Natural Resources Conservation Service staffing levels and provide robust training specific to regional soil types, production and cropping systems, livestock and weather conditions.
It’s important to strengthen existing USDA programs but the scale of the climate crisis and the costs of combating it are too large for those efforts alone to resolve problems. To complement its activities, the agency should expand its focus to local governments and the private sector. One place to start is private carbon markets.
Carbon markets present a great opportunity for farmers and ranchers but they do come with risks. The USDA needs to minimize those risks.
- Provide more certainty for farmers by creating a public third-party verification system.
- Facilitate access to information about those markets.
- Work to prevent consolidation in agricultural carbon markets and the corporate purchasing of farmland for the generation of carbon credits.
As it pursues climate solutions the USDA must ensure its endeavors advance racial and gender equity. The agency needs to listen to the many organizations actively working to promote the livelihoods of farmers who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color as well as LGBTQ farmers, women, veterans and other socially disadvantaged groups. Doing so will help the USDA better serve those groups as well as broaden the agency’s understanding of climate-smart agriculture.
Rob Larew is president of the National Farmers Union, which advocates on behalf of almost 200,000 American farm families and their communities. Visit NFU.org for more information.