The all-milk price estimate for 2022 and the forecast for 2023 have been reduced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service. That’s based on recent trends in domestic and international prices, and weaker-than-expected demand in the domestic market.
The 2022 all-milk-price estimate is reduced to $25.55 per hundredweight, declining 10 cents from the December forecast. The 2023 all-milk-price forecast is reduced to $21.60 per hundredweight, declining by $1.10.
The milk-production estimate for 2022 is reduced from December due to less expected milk per cow. The 2023 milk-production forecast is reduced due to smaller forecast dairy-herd size as producers respond to decreased prices. With competitive domestic prices expected for dairy products, export-volume estimates have increased in both 2022 and 2023.
Wholesale prices decline
From the week ending Dec. 10, 2022, to the week ending Jan. 7, 2023, wholesale dairy-product prices reported in the USDA's National Dairy Products Sales Report decreased.
- Butter had the biggest price decline of all dairy products, decreasing 45.9 cents per pound.
- The price for 40-pound blocks of Cheddar cheese declined 7.5 cents per pound.
- The price for 500-pound barrels – adjusted to 38 percent moisture – declined 8.3 cents per pound.
- The price of nonfat dry milk declined 6.9 cents per pound.
- The price of dry whey declined 2.4 cents per pound.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange weekly-average spot prices for most reported dairy products were less than the National Dairy Products Sales Report prices for the week ending Jan. 7.
For the trading week ending Jan. 13, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange weekly spot prices averaged $2.427 per pound for butter, $1.2795 for nonfat dry milk and $0.357 for dry whey.
For Cheddar cheese the weekly average price for 40-pound blocks was $2.13 per pound – more than the National Dairy Products Sales Report price. The price for 500-pound barrels was $1.7715 less than the National Dairy Products Sales Report price.
The USDA's Dairy Market News reported that from November to December 2022, Oceania and Europe average export prices were mixed for most products.
- December export prices increased from November for Oceania Cheddar cheese, Oceania skim-milk powder and European dry whey.
- Prices declined for European skim-milk powder and butter for both Oceania and Europe.
U.S. domestic wholesale prices for Cheddar cheese, nonfat dry milk and dry whey remain competitive compared to international prices. The domestic U.S. butter price is greater than the December Oceania butter price but it’s still less than the Western European butter price.
Supply, use data provided
In the most recent Milk Production report published by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, the estimate for November U.S. milk production was 18.25 billion pounds. That's an increase of 1.3 percent from November 2021.
The agency estimates that the number of milk cows in November was 9.42 million head. That's 1,000 more than October 2022 and 38,000 more than November 2021. The milk-per-cow estimate for November was 1,937 pounds, 17 pounds per cow more than November 2021.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Agricultural Prices report showed the all-milk price in November 2022 was $25.60 per hundredweight, an increase of $4.90 from November 2021.
Price indexes for feed grains and concentrates also increased from the previous year.
- The November corn price was $6.49 per bushel in November, an increase of $1.23 from November 2021.
- The price for alfalfa hay was $267 per short ton in November, an increase of $54 from November 2021.
- The five-state weighted-average price for premium alfalfa hay in November was $331 per short ton, $77 greater than November 2021.
- The soybean meal price reported by the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service was $436.75 per short ton in November, an increase of $78.02 from November 2021.
- The milk-feed price ratio reported by the National Agricultural Statistics Service was 1.93 in November, 0.01 point more than November 2021.
Dairy-product exports in November 2022 were more than the same month a year ago.
- On a milk-fat milk-equivalent basis, they totaled 1.153 billion pounds – that's 264 million more than November 2021.
- On a skim-solids milk-equivalent basis, they totaled 4.360 billion pounds, 248 million more than November 2021.
Dairy products with a notable increase in export volumes from November 2021 to November 2022 were cheese, butter, whey products and lactose. Exports of nonfat-dry milk in November declined 4.8 million pounds from November 2021.
Dairy-product imports in November 2022 were more than the same month in 2021.
- On a milk-fat milk-equivalent basis they totaled 595 million pounds – that's 10 million pounds more than November 2021.
- On a skim-solids basis they totaled 620 million pounds – that's 64 million pounds more than November 2021.
Dairy products with a notable increase in import volumes from November 2021 to November 2022 were infant formula, fluid milk and cream, milk-protein concentrate, and butter products. There were notable import-volume declines of other-than-American-type cheese and whey products.
Cumulative U.S. net exports – exports less imports – of milk in all dairy products have been increasing the past couple of years. The year 2022 registered record numbers of dairy-export volumes.
- Net exports on a milk-equivalent milk-fat basis in November 2022 were 560 million pounds – that's 254 million more than November 2021.
- On a milk-equivalent skim-solids basis, they were 3,740 million pounds – that's 184 million more than November 2021.
Domestic use of dairy products in November 2022 was less than domestic use in November 2021.
- On a milk-equivalent milk-fat basis, domestic use totaled 18.845 billion pounds in November – that's 654 million pounds less than in the same month in 2021.
- On a milk-equivalent skim-solids basis, November domestic use totaled 14.344 billion pounds – that's 109 million less than November 2021.
For the past five years the average domestic use on a milk-fat basis has slowly increased. But the trend for domestic use on a skim-solids basis has been declining slowly, remaining almost stationary.
Infant-formula imports increase
Imports of “preparations suitable for infant and young children,” which includes infant formula, increased from October 2022 to November 2022. Excluding certain nondairy products in that category, imports totaled 9 million pounds in November 2022. That marked a 1.2-million-pound increase from October and a 6.6-million-pound year-over-year increase from November 2021. The Formula Act – signed into law July 21, 2022 – temporarily suspended import tariffs on most infant-formula imports through Dec. 31, 2022. That likely contributed to increased imports during the second half of 2022.
International market forecasted
Milk production for the five leading exporters is projected to total 636 billion pounds in 2023, a modest increase of 0.1 billion pounds from 2022. That’s based on projections in the December publication of "Dairy: World Markets and Trade" by the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service as well as the latest projection for U.S. milk production in the USDA's "World Agricultural Supply and Use Demand Estimates" report.
Argentina and the United States are the only two main exporters expected to have an increase in cows-milk production in 2023. Milk-production totals for Australia, New Zealand and the European Union are expected to decline.
Dairy production detailed
Any changes discussed in the forecast analysis are adjustments from the previous month’s forecasts unless otherwise specified.
- Based on recent milk-production data, the expected number of cows for fourth-quarter 2022 remained unchanged at 9.42 million head.
- The yield-per-cow estimate for the fourth quarter has been reduced by 15 pounds per cow to 5,965 pounds.
- The milk-production estimate for 2022 is 226.8 billion pounds.
Dairy-export-volume estimates have increased for fourth-quarter 2022.
- On a milk-equivalent milk-fat basis, the estimate is 3.5 billion pounds. The estimate for the 2022 annual total is 13.6 billion pounds.
- On a milk-equivalent skim-solids basis, fourth-quarter 2022 estimates have been increased to 12.8 billion pounds.
The estimate for 2022 has been increased to 52.6 billion pounds. Expectations are greater for exports of cheese, butterfat products, milk-protein products, whey-protein concentrate and lactose.
- On a milk-equivalent milk-fat basis, the 2022 estimate for dairy-import volume remained unchanged at 7.3 billion pounds.
- On a skim-solids basis, 2022 imports are estimated at 6.6 billion pounds.
Expectations are greater for imports of butterfat products, milk-protein products, infant formula and fluid cream.
The estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 domestic use of dairy products has been reduced.
- On a milk-equivalent milk-fat basis, the forecast is 57.2 billion pounds. The annual estimate is 219.8 billion pounds.
- On a skim-solids basis the estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 domestic use is 45.2 billion pounds. The annual estimate is 179.3 billion pounds.
Official dairy-supply and -use information isn’t yet available for December but complete-price data for 2022 is available except for the all-milk price.
- average price for the year for Cheddar cheese $2.1122
- average price for the year for dry whey $0.6035
- average price for the year for butter $2.8665
- average price for the year for nonfat dry milk $1.6851
The Class III and IV milk prices averaged $21.94 and $24.47 per hundredweight, respectively.
The all-milk price estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 is $25.40 per hundredweight, declining by 40 cents.
The annual all-milk price estimate for 2022 is $25.55 per hundredweight, declining by 10 cents.
Market for 2023 forecasted
As with the estimates for 2022, any changes discussed are adjustments from the previous month’s forecasts, unless otherwise specified. Based on expectations of reduced milk prices and steady-to-increased feed costs, the number of milk cows is projected to decline in 2023 to 9,405 million head.
- In 2023 the average yield projection is unchanged at 24,370 pounds per cow.
- The milk-production forecast for 2023 is 229.2 billion pounds, a decrease of 0.3 billion pounds.
Dairy-export projections for 2023 have increased because domestic prices for dairy products are expected to be competitive compared to international prices.
- On a milk-fat basis, the dairy-export forecast for 2023 is 13.3 billion pounds, an increase of 0.3 billion pounds.
- On a skim-solids basis, the forecast has been increased 0.3 billion pounds to 52.6 billion pounds due to nonfat-dry-milk exports expected to strengthen.
Strength in demand for milk-protein products is expected to carry forward from 2022 into 2023.
- On a milk-equivalent milk-fat basis the dairy-import projection for 2023 is unchanged at 7.2 billion pounds.
- On a milk-equivalent skim-solids basis, the 2023 forecast is 6.3 billion pounds.
Projections for domestic demand in 2023 have been reduced.
- The forecast for 2023 domestic use on a milk-equivalent milk-fat basis is 221.3 billion pounds.
- On a skim-solids basis, the forecast for domestic use is 182.0 billion pounds.
Due to recent decreases in dairy-product prices, weaker-than-anticipated demand and competition with international prices, forecasts for 2023 have been reduced.
- Cheddar cheese to $1.93 per pound
- dry whey to $0.415 per pound
- butter to $2.33 per pound
- nonfat-dry milk to $1.34 per pound
With decreases in dairy-product prices expected across the board, Class III and IV milk price forecasts have been reduced to $18.85 per hundredweight and $19.25 per hundredweight, respectively. The all-milk price for 2023 forecast has been decreased by $1.10 to $21.60 per hundredweight.
Visit ers.usda.gov and search for "Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook: January 2023" for more information.
Angel Terán is an agricultural economist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.