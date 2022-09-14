USDA production estimates decrease

The monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, released Sept. 12 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of the Chief Economist, decreased corn supply for the start of the new marketing year. The action was largely driven by a decrease in production from a reduction in national average yield and area harvested. Corn production is forecast 415 million bushels less than the previous month at 13.9 billion bushels. The national yield for corn is forecast at 172.5 bushels per acre, a decrease of 2.9 bushels or 2 percent from the previous month.
The USDA increased soybean beginning stocks and decreased production. The increased beginning stock numbers reflect a smaller export forecast for 2021-2022.
• Soybean production was forecast to decrease 152 million bushels to 4.4 billion bushels due to smaller harvested area and yield. Harvested area decreased 0.6 million acres from August.
• Soybean yield is forecast at 50.5 bushels per acre, a decrease of 1.4 bushels or 3 percent from the previous month.
The USDA increased 2022-2023 cotton production and ending stocks compared to August. Production was forecast at 13.8 million bales, 1.3 million bales more than August due to increased production expectations in most major cotton-producing states despite the slight decrease in average yield.
The 2022-2023 wheat outlook for September is unchanged.
Corn
For the close of the 2021-2022 corn marketing year, a decrease of 50 million bushels in ethanol use and a decrease of 25 million bushels in corn exports decreased USDA’s ending stocks estimate to 1.22 billion bushels. That’s a decrease of 12 percent from the August estimate of 1.39 billion bushels. The USDA estimates the 2022-2023 marketing year price at $6.75 per bushel, an increase of 10 cents compared to August and an increase of 80 cents compared to 2021. The stocks-to-use ratio of 8.5 percent decreased 1.8 percent from 2021 and increased only slightly from the 10-year worst ratio of 8.3 percent in 2020.
For the new 2022-2023 corn marketing year that started Sept. 1, the USDA indicates that corn farmers planted 900,000 fewer acres of corn than reported in the June 30 Acreage report. That changed corn area planted to 88.6 million acres, a decrease of 5 percent compared to 2021. There was also a decrease in yield from 175.4 bushels per acre reported in the August Crop Production Survey report to 172.5 bushels per acre, a 2.5 percent decrease compared to 2021. That decreases corn production for the year from 14.75 billion bushels to about 13.9 billion bushels. That’s almost 4 percent less than what the USDA anticipated production to be when estimates were first reported in May and is 7.7 percent less than corn production in 2021. With the corn carry-over quantity decreased as well, the USDA reported the corn supply at 15.49 billion bushels – a decrease of 5.4 percent compared to 2021.
For corn demand the USDA decreased total use by 250 million bushels. And the USDA decreased the feed and residual-use category by 100 million bushels, from 5.33 billion bushels to 5.23 billion bushels. That 6.7 percent less than 2021 and left corn exports unchanged at 2.27 billion bushels – a decrease of about 7 percent from 2021 levels.
For 2022-2023, ethanol use is on track with about a 1 percent decrease at 5.33 billion bushels compared to 2021-2022 when ethanol use was 5.38 billion bushels. Adjustments made to supply and demand this month caused ending stocks to decrease 169 million bushels, from 1.39 billion bushels to 1.22 billion bushels; that’s a decrease of 12 percent compared to 2021 ending stocks. That also increased the 2022-2023 marketing-year average farm price for corn from $6.65 per bushel the previous month to $6.75 per bushel – 80 cents per bushel more than the corn price for the 2021-2022 marketing year.
Soybeans
At the close of the 2021-2022 marketing year, the USDA decreased soybean crushing by 20 million bushels, to 2.2 billion bushels, and decreased export estimates for soybeans by 70 million bushels, to 2.09 billion bushels. The stocks-to-use ratio decreased from 5.4 percent to 4.5 percent. But the average farm price for soybeans for the 2022-2023 marketing year was unchanged at $14.35 per bushel, an 8 percent increase compared to 2021.
The new soybean marketing year for 2022-2023 started Sept. 1. The USDA estimates indicate soybean farmers decreased planted acres by 3.5 million compared to the June Acreage report. That means soybean-planted area moved from 91 million acres to 87.5 million acres, which is about a 2 percent increase compared to the 86.3 million acres planted in 2020.
The USDA decreased soybean yield to 50.5 bushels per acre, compared to the 51.9 bushels per acre reported the previous month in the August Crop Production Survey and 1.5 bushels less than early estimates in May that soybean yields would be 51.5 bushels per acre. Soybean yields at this level are 1.7 percent less than the 2021 record of 51.4 bushels per acre. The yield decrease resulted in a soybean-production estimate of 4.38 billion bushels, a decrease of 1.3 percent compared to 2021.
Soybean-demand estimates for 2022 were revised in September compared to August as the USDA increased soybean-crushing use by 20 million bushels, to 2.23 billion bushels. That’s about 1 percent more than 2021 crushing. The
USDA decreased soybean exports by 70 million bushels, from 2.16 billion bushels to 2.09 billion bushels. But soybean exports are on track to be about 3 percent less than the 2.16 billion bushels of exports in 2021.
Adjustments made to supply and demand in this month’s report decreased ending stocks from 245 million bushels to 200 million bushels, which is 11 percent less than ending stocks reported for 2021.
The 2021-2022 marketing year average price for soybeans is $14.35 per bushel, unchanged from the previous month, but $1.05 per bushel more than the 2021-2022 marketing-year average price.
Wheat
Wheat-planted acreage has changed only slightly across the 2022-2023 marketing year at 47 million acres, about 1 percent less than the number of acres planted in 2021. Yields this month remained unchanged compared to the August estimate at 37.5 bushels per acre. That’s also unchanged from earlier estimates in the year of 37.5 bushels per acre, and almost unchanged compared to 2021 when farmers reported 37.2 bushels per acre.
Wheat production in 2022 is estimated by USDA to be 1.78 billion bushels, about 8 percent ahead of 2021 when production reached 1.65 billion bushels. The USDA made no revisions for use.
The USDA estimates total U.S. wheat supply at 2.53 billion bushels in 2022, which is 1.3 percent less than the 2021 supply of 2.59 billion bushels and 14 percent less than the 2020 supply of 2.9 billion bushels.
On the demand side for the 2022-2023 marketing year, food use for wheat has increased 6 million bushels from 964 million bushels in 2021 to 970 million bushels in 2022. Seed use has increased 8 million bushels from 2021 levels, at 68 million bushels.
Wheat exports from the United States are about 3 percent ahead of 2021 levels, with 825 million bushels expected to be exported in the 2022-2023 marketing year compared to 800 million bushels exported in the 2021-2022 marketing year. The USDA estimated ending stocks at 610 million bushels – 8 percent less than in 2021 when ending stocks were 615 million bushels.
The stocks-to-use ratio for wheat in 2022-2023 currently sits at 31.4 percent, which is 2.9 percent less than in 2021-2022.
The USDA estimates the average farm price for wheat in 2022-2023 is $9 per bushel, a decrease of $1.75 from initial estimates for the marketing year early this spring but an increase of $1.37 per bushel compared to 2021.
Summary
In its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, the USDA applied its objective yield-plot results to crop-production estimates, resulting in decreased yield estimates for corn, soybeans and cotton for the 2022-2023 marketing year – but leaving wheat unchanged.
The USDA estimated corn production to decrease 3.6 percent, soybean production to decrease 1.3 percent and cotton production to decrease 21 percent compared to 2021 levels. Wheat production increased almost 8 percent compared to 2021.
The supply changes have resulted in tighter margins – especially in corn, soybeans and wheat – while cotton saw slight increases. Ending stocks for corn and soybeans decreased in September estimates compared to August, while wheat was unchanged and cotton saw increases. The biggest surprise for this report was the decrease in soybean ending stocks, largely due to a 3 percent decrease in yield. Corn ending stocks were also affected by a 4.5 percent decrease in yields, from 175.4 bushels per acre to 172.5 bushels per acre. Those adjustments should provide some support for better prices for corn and soybeans for a strong start to the new marketing year that began Sept. 1.
Bernt Nelson is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.