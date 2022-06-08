USDA targets transparency

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently introduced three initiatives to create fairer marketplaces for poultry, livestock and hog producers. First it has proposed a rule that will require poultry companies and live-poultry dealers to provide information that contract producers need for making decisions best suited to their businesses. The USDA is proposing policy changes to achieve the goals of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.
Second the USDA is seeking input from stakeholders to determine whether the current tournament-style system in poultry production could be modernized to create a fairer marketplace that allows more producers to participate.
Third the USDA has released a competition report outlining its strategy for enhancing competition in the food and agricultural sectors. The agency is planning to complete a review of programs for alignment with supporting competition. It’s also planning a review of the most widely used animal-raising claims to ensure claims are adequately verified.
The U.S. Packers and Stockyards Act is crucial for protecting farmers and ranchers from excessive concentration and unfair, deceptive practices in the poultry, hog and cattle markets. But after 100 years it needs to take into account modern market dynamics, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Increased transparency is an essential starting point for modernizing rules, protecting producers and countering the damaging effects of concentration, he added.
The USDA has submitted its “Agricultural Competition: A Plan in Support of Fair and Competitive Markets” report to the White House Competition Council. The report features USDA’s strategies to increase competition through investing in new competitors. That will address major bottlenecks in the food and agricultural supply chains, in particular meat and poultry processing and domestic fertilizer capacity.
The report highlights the USDA’s efforts to reinvigorate competition and fair-market regulation and oversight. That involves partnering with the US. Department of Justice to establish farmerfairness.gov – a joint complaints and tips web portal.
The report addresses efforts to enhance value-added competitive opportunities for producers, including an already-announced review of the “Product of USA” label for beef. It also highlights a newly announced review of animal-raising claims.
USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said the new transparency requirements will help restore fair play for poultry producers by ensuring they receive the truth about the financial opportunities and risks of poultry production That includes at the beginning and each time they’re asked to make major new investments in their poultry operations.
By providing transparency into key operational expectations, such as guaranteed flocks, the delivery of inputs and the outcome of tournament settlements, disclosure will help poultry producers better manage their operations, monitor for risks and stop abuses early, Moffitt said.
In the proposed rule poultry companies will be required to make certain disclosures to poultry producers with whom they contract to raise birds. The companies also will be required to provide current and prospective producers with the accurate information they need to be make informed business decisions and avoid the risks of deception.
The rule would require poultry companies to provide a live-poultry dealer disclosure document that includes information on bird placements, stocking density, prior litigation with poultry producers, prior bankruptcy filings, and payments realized by other poultry producers in prior years. They’ll be broken out by quintiles to reflect a realistic range of outcomes for different producers. Live-poultry dealers harvesting fewer than 2 million live pounds of poultry weekly would be exempt from the disclosure requirements.
The proposed rule would provide producers who are paid using a poultry-producer ranking system with disclosures about the inputs they receive from the poultry company, at time of placement and at settlement. The placement disclosures will improve growers’ ability to monitor issues and to compete on a real-time basis using the inputs they receive.
Settlement disclosures – which show distribution of inputs, housing specification, and any feed disruptions for producers in the tournament – will help producers understand the relative importance of inputs, housing investments and skills/efforts in tournament outcomes. In doing so it will prevent deception and help producers plan and improve their ability to compete and deliver positive outcomes.
The proposed rule is being published in the Federal Register. It will be available for public comment. It’s currently available for review on USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service website. Stakeholders and other interested parties have 60 days from the date it’s published in the Federal Register to submit comments via the Regulations.gov web portal. All comments submitted will be considered as USDA develops a final rule.
The parallel release of an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking seeks public input about additional steps USDA can take to ensure the fair operation of those poultry-production contracts. It seeks input on the fairness of the tournament system overall, as well as on additional ways to address concerns relating to specific practices.
In the months ahead USDA intends to propose rules that provide greater clarity to strengthen enforcement of unfair and deceptive practices, unjust discrimination, and undue preferences and prejudices. It also will address requirements relating to harm to competition under section 202(a) and 202(b) of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Visit ams.usda.gov for more information.