Use biomimicry tools for success

Editor's note: This is the second part of a two-part article regarding biomimicry. The first part was published in the March 24 issue of Agri-View.
“We’ve become producers but forgot how to be farmers,” Ray Archuleta says.
He recently presented a workshop about biomimicry – farming by copying nature.
“Farmers need to infuse life ecology into their farms,” he said. “We as farmers have lost our identity.”
Because 25 percent of life is underground, soil is the most important piece of the arsenal farmers have to grow their crops. Of the world’s insects 70 percent are in the soil. There are 1,700 beneficial insects for every pest. Those little critters are used by nature to regulate pests and weeds.
Cover crops mimic the forest floor, which has a mat of organic matter that protects it. The cover feeds the soil, regulates temperatures and prevents crusting.
“It’s the architecture, the design that brings the function,” he said. “If the nutrients aren’t cycling, you are buying fertilizer.”
Archuleta advises farmers to think about the three basic groups of seeds – grasses, brassicas and legumes – when planting cover crops. Don’t throw seeds in the ground for the sake of growing covers. Each of the basic groups has different functions.
“The most powerful thing you can do in your system is put in a diversity of crops,” he said.
It’s Biblical, he said, quoting Job 12:7-8 – “But just ask the animals and have them teach you; And the birds of the sky and have them tell you. Or speak to the earth and have it teach you; and have the fish of the sea tell you.”
Once seed is selected he said to “understand your tools” – referring to tillage, hay, pesticides and fertilizers. Each of them can be good or bad.
He uses the acronym FIST – which stands for frequency, intensity, scale and timing as tools to manage soil stress. He gave examples of each, such as alfalfa that is harvested through several years and several times per year. Timing disturbances such as manure hauling and tilling are best done in the coldest time of year to disturb the fewest microbes.
When referring to manure Archuleta said in nature the animal by-product is not stored in anaerobic conditions that build toxins. Nature will break it down with the help of bugs. If it must be spread mechanically, it doesn’t matter if it’s broadcast or knived. Too much will shock the soil system and microbes can’t process it. So more trips across the field are preferable.
He suggested understanding biomimicry principles by using good data to make good decisions. An important tool for doing that is the use of Haney soil tests alongside traditional tests. The Haney test measures biochemistry and is based on biomimicry. Traditional tests are based on inorganic chemistry and ignore the biological aspect. He uses both tests, without comparing them, but as supplements to each other.
“All computer models are wrong,” he said. “Some are useful. All soil tests are wrong; some are useful. None is perfect.”
Soil tests are the blood pressure of the soil.
“It’s biochemistry that affects the geology and makes the nutrients available,” he said. “The outcome is clean water – not the goal. Mimicking nature is the goal so that we have the right outcome.”
Trying to understand it all can be daunting for farmers.
“You are dealing with the most complex job in the world,” Archuleta said. “You are a farmer and rancher. Engineering is easy. Working with a dynamic ecosystem is complex.”
It’s important to connect with other farmers, he said. He pointed out that a grower group with 15 members has 15 years of experience in one year.
“Don’t be prideful or arrogant; that’s stupid and you can’t fix stupid.” he said.
He encourages growers to try biomimicry farming for themselves.
“There is a big fundamental flaw with all scientists,” he said. “They are human. I’m biased. My bias is to farm like nature. I learned the other way.”
The goal is to watch the details, create experimental test plots and take advantage of the native seed bank.
“We can do this,” he said. “It’s about being a better reflector of God’s glory. Every farmer was designed to be an ambassador of His creation. I hope that you can be the ambassador of healing the land.”
Visit soilhealthacademy.org for more information.
