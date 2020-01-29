Many animal feeds contain crystalline amino acids, nitrogen-based building blocks for protein synthesis. Often crystalline amino acids are manufactured by genetically engineered bacteria, which don’t trigger any safety concerns but are capable of producing mass quantities of the protein precursors.
Once the amino acids are synthesized they are typically filtered out and crystallized for inclusion in diets. But the industry is recognizing that the remaining deactivated bacterial biomass has intrinsic nutritional value. Some companies are testing the potential to skip the filtration step. A recent study from the University of Illinois shows that the amino acid valine in dried bacterial biomass is just as nutritious as pure crystallized valine.
The biomass contains small quantities of other amino acids, energy from the sugars in the fermentation process. There’s still quite a bit of valine left that wasn’t taken out via the separation. Some companies are saying, “Why don’t we use it all?”
The dried biomass contains about 64 percent valine by volume, whereas the crystalline product is nearly pure valine at 98 percent. Our research team formulated six experimental diets with equivalent levels of valine from the crystalline product or from the spray-dried bacterial biomass with valine. We fed the diets – which were formulated based on corn, distiller dried grains with solubles, corn-gluten meal, lactose and soybean meal – to 224 weanling pigs for 20 days.
The diets were analyzed for nutritional value. Average daily gain, feed intake and gain-to-feed ratio of pigs were calculated. Nitrogen and amino-acid concentration in the blood were measured as well. The study showed that pigs gained weight a little faster with valine from biomass, but otherwise the two sources of valine yielded similar results.
We found that biomass-derived valine was at least as bioavailable as the crystalline product. But we wondered why pigs appeared to gain faster if fed the biomass product. We think it’s probably because there are other components in the biomass such as glutamine and some sugars that could potentially be beneficial for the pigs.
The likelihood of seeing spray-dried valine biomass in the feed industry will depend on the economics. Producing the valine biomass is less costly than producing crystalline valine because separation and granulation of the final product are avoided. On the other hand, because the valine biomass contains only 64 percent valine, transport costs will be slightly increased. An additional advantage of utilizing the spray-dried biomass is that it provides a better recovery rate because the product distributes more homogeneously through the feed. If the product becomes less expensive, we expect to see valine supplements from biomass being added to pig diets at later developmental stages.
The article, “Bioavailability of valine in spray-dried L-valine biomass is not different from that in crystalline L-valine when fed to weanling pigs,” is published in the Journal of Animal Science. Authors are Maryane Oliveira, John Htoo, Caroline González-Vega and Hans H. Stein. The research was funded by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH, Hanau-Wolfgang, Germany.