Vertical farming meets personalized nutrition

A new project in the European Union is being positioned to bring vertical farming and personalized nutrition into the home and workplace. Kitchen gardens that grow produce to match individual dietary needs are being developed.
The EIT Food PERsonalised NUtrition through kitchen Gardens – PERNUG – project aims to develop hydroponic systems for growing a wide range of food plants in a domestic setting. EIT Food is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, a body of the European Union.
Using an app linked to the latest scientifically validated data on nutrition and health, consumers would be able to select different crops and varieties. Those crops and varieties would be linked to their personalized nutritional needs. The system would provide seeds and growing medium, which would – if appropriate – contain vitamins and minerals to biofortify the produce. The app would then provide recipes to help consumers optimize their kitchen gardens.
The European Institute of Innovation and Technology is looking to reduce the cost of shelving units and designing them to fit into the domestic setting.
The project is expected to reduce the environmental cost of transportation and the amount of food wasted due to spoilage in transit. Energy is a major input in vertical farming, but with about 20 percent of energy in the European Union coming from renewable sources and targets to further increase that percentage, energy inputs could become increasingly sustainable.
Post-harvest nutrient loss is a problem, especially for some micronutrients. Crops that are nutrient dense while growing can become nutrient poor once they’re finally eaten. The project organizers plan to test and select different varieties, and experiment on how adding nutrients to the growing media can biofortify crops.
The project will be initially focused on iron and vitamin B12. In almost every country in the European Union more than 50 percent of women of childbearing age don’t obtain the recommended intake of iron. Vitamin B12 is usually provided in the diet by meat, with plants unable to make it. The increase in popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets is expected to increase the number of people deficient in vitamin B12.
The team will develop recipes for consumers to use what’s being grown in the kitchen garden so they meet the recommended daily allowance from freshly harvested material throughout the year. Through an app being designed by the team, the recipes will be tailored to the consumer’s personal nutrition needs.
Pilot studies are putting prototype gardens into households. Feedback will be used to design the final product. The kitchen garden also is expected to be suitable for installation in workplaces, schools and other institutions. The project brings together the skills and experience of its partners
- Studio Kapp develops and markets kitchen gardens and internet of things food solutions
- The Quadram Institute is focused on food and health research with expertise in personalized nutrition, nutritional assessment, micronutrients, human studies and project management
- KU Leuven is a research-led university with experience in consumer studies, co-creating solutions and development of consumer interfaces and apps.
Visit eitfood.eu for more information.
Quadram Institute is a center for food and health research with expertise in personalized nutrition, nutritional assessment, micronutrients, human studies and project management. Visit quadram.ac.uk for more information.