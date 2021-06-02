Veterans move to serving land

Country folks are often quick to volunteer to help neighbors. Many have a can-do attitude. Though some have an independent streak, they know how to work together for a common goal. Sometimes those attributes serve a neighborhood or a community – or a whole nation.
Since July 1973 all branches of the U.S. military have recruited volunteers. People from all across the nation have raised their right hand. They have taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution by serving in our armed forces. A lot of those people joined the military because someone in their family had served – just like a lot of folks who farm worked on a family farm.
When people leave the military many go back home. Some have a difficult time transitioning from an extremely regimented military career to a free-flowing civilian job market. Folks from rural areas often have fewer job opportunities; folks who want to farm face unique challenges. But veterans who want to farm have an organization to help them begin.
“We are a national nonprofit that helps veterans pursue careers in agriculture,” said Natalie Monroe, communications and marketing manager for the Farmer Veteran Coalition. “Our mission is two-fold. We’re helping to create a new generation of farmers. Simultaneously we offer veterans a new purpose on America’s farms.
“We’ve found undeniably that for many veterans farming and a career in agriculture has meaning far beyond earning a livelihood. Farming offers veterans a new mission when they return home. It provides both physical and psychological benefits. Many veterans find farming healing and therapeutic. These veterans are serving their country a second time by feeding their communities.”
The organization has more than a dozen state chapters, with several more in the process of forming.
“Between the chapters that are active and the ones forming, our chapter number is up to about 30,” said William Hines, director of chapters for the Farmer Veteran Coalition. “There has been a lot of recent interest. The chapters are our boots on the ground in a region. They sponsor events and raise money to use locally. In some states funding from state agriculture schools comes through chapters to members in that state.”
Monroe said, “County road and rural route are common words in addresses of many of our members. But urban farming has become a popular topic lately.”
Hines said, “We partner with a number of organizations supporting urban farming. We have staff members who have experience assisting urban farmers. It may be an area of expansion for us in years to come.”
Monroe said, “One major benefit we provide is access to other veteran farmers. We provide a link to benefits for veterans from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) – specific resources that help veterans who want to farm. We host conferences and networking events. We have an annual grant program that gets equipment from vendors and provides it directly to farms. This has been a great benefit for some of our members. We have a marketing and certification program. We also have discounts from equipment manufacturers, service providers and partners.”
Joining the Farmer Veteran Coalition.
“Our website has a link for membership,” she said. “Any veteran with an honorable discharge and anyone who is active-duty military is welcome to join at no cost. Members have access to all of our services. We have members in all 50 states and in several territories. The stories of these veterans and their service is inspiring. So is the story of their continued service feeding their communities.”
Veterans all across the United States continue to serve our nation. And a growing number of them are becoming successful farmers with the help of the Famer Veteran Coalition.
Visit farmvetco.org and www.facebook.com/farmerveterancoalition for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.