Veterans on mission in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Agriculture provides purpose for military veterans as well as psychological and physical benefits, and employment opportunities. That was one of the big reasons the new Farmer Veteran Coalition of Wisconsin exhibited at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, held July 20-22 in Eau Claire County. Visitors to the exhibit could learn why veterans provide value to agriculture.
“Veterans are hard workers, disciplined and don’t mind getting up early,” said Sarah Cope, who served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
She served in Iraq as well as Afghanistan. After her first deployment she became interested in growing things, she said. She’s now exploring growing vegetables and beekeeping at her home near Arlington, Wisconsin. She’s evaluating different lettuce varieties and eventually would like to sell produce to Madison-area restaurants.
She’s a member of the Farmer Veteran Coalition of Wisconsin, which officially launched May 5. In just three months the chapter’s membership has grown from 378 to 510 members, said Joe Koch, the organization’s president.
Koch served in the U.S. Army for seven years. After serving in the Air Traffic Control Platoon he attended college; he then continued his career in aviation management and network engineering. Currently he’s a first-generation farmer, raising Black Angus cattle near Wilson, Wisconsin. He learned about cattle production as an intern at Scheel Angus near Cylon, Wisconsin.
The Farmer Veteran Coalition’s mission is to train the next generation of farmers and livestock producers by providing resources as well as fellowship between veterans and agriculture communities. Membership in the Farmer Veteran Coalition is free and open to veterans and non-veterans alike. Nationwide there are more than 31,000 members, Koch said. There are more than 20 chapters throughout the country.
Paul Dietmann, senior lending specialist on the diversified-markets team at Compeer Financial, served on the steering committee that helped launch the Wisconsin chapter. Compeer made a $5,000 seed donation to help the chapter have a successful start.
Dietmann also served on the national organization’s advisory board for its Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. It’s a program that provides veterans small grants – to purchase farming equipment, for example.
Veteran members are eligible for programs and services through the Farmer Veteran Coalition. They have access to grants as well as exclusive discounts for equipment supplies and agricultural products. Veteran members must supply identification and verification of military service.
Synergy Cooperative, an agricultural retail business with three locations in western Wisconsin, has made a financial donation to the Farmer Veteran Coalition.
“We wanted to show our support of a group that we have a connection to and that sticks together,” said Ashley Stafne, marketing specialist for Synergy Cooperative in Ridgeland, Wisconsin.
That type of fellowship is one of the reasons why Jim Paquette joined the Farmer Veteran Coalition of Wisconsin.
“Agriculture can be isolating,” he said. “The coalition helps bring farmer veterans together to socialize.”
Paquette served 11 years in the U.S. Navy. His career included serving as an F-18 pilot and as a program manager and operational-test director in Test and Evaluation Squadron 9 in Ridgecrest, California. Currently he owns and operates New Columbia Acres Farmstead and Gardens, where he raises livestock and poultry near Boyceville, Wisconsin.
The veteran organization can help veterans find mentors, he said. That can involve veterans helping other veterans as well as farmers helping veterans – especially those who are interested in learning how to farm or to become involved as a next-generation farmer in a transition plan.
Visit facebook.com/FVCofWisconsin or farmvetco.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.