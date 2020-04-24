How much assistance does the U.S. Department of Agriculture provide to farmers who are starting to plant cover crops? The Soil and Water Resources Conservation Act Interactive Data Viewer provides access to data from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on the nation’s conservation-program activities. The data viewer recently was updated to feature data on practice enhancements and bundles supported by the Conservation Stewardship Program.
Two cropland soil-health performance measures recently were added to the data viewer. The cropland soil-health and sustainability measure identifies land units where at least two practices are applied to improve soil health during a single year such as crop rotation, no-till, reduced till, cover crops and Conservation Stewardship Program enhancements and bundles.
The cropland soil-health management system measure identifies areas where a group of conservation practices and enhancements are applied. The practices and enhancements address four basic soil-health principles – minimize soil disturbance, maximize soil cover, maximize biodiversity and maximize presence of living roots.
Conservation Stewardship Program enhancements, bundles
Conservation Stewardship Program enhancements surpass minimum conservation practice standards to achieve a greater level of conservation. Conservation Stewardship Program bundles are groups of enhancements applied simultaneously. For example cover crops are used by farmers to reduce soil erosion, increase soil health and organic matter, and break up compacted soils and pest cycles. Multi-species cover crops are a popular Conservation Stewardship Program enhancement. If a farmer uses several species in the cover crop rather than a single species it adds roots of varied sizes to the soil, provides unique vegetation on the surface, and may increase the crop’s ability to absorb excess nutrients.
Conservation Stewardship bundles are several enhancements applied together. Farmers who use “Crops Bundle #1—Precision Ag, No-Till” would take actions to enhance the effectiveness of a number of common practices. Those practices would involve conservation-crop rotation, no-till, nutrient management, pest management and cover crops to help improve water quality, air quality, fish or wildlife habitat, and soil erosion or soil quality.
The addition of data on practice enhancements and bundles further extends the viewer’s capabilities. Consider the most common practices and enhancements used to promote soil quality in Graph 1. The previous version of the viewer featured data on main practices – crop rotations, cover crops and nutrient management. The updated version shows that enhancements are most often used in conjunction with nutrient management and integrated pest management.
Soil health is a key to a thriving farm operation. The updated viewer can show long-term trends in cropland land-unit acres where conservation practices and management systems have been adopted to promote soil health. See Graph 2.
The application of the Cropland Soil Health and Sustainability System and the Cropland Soil Health Management System since 2014 has accounted for 15 percent to 20 percent of cropland soil-quality practices. Graph 2 shows that soil quality and soil-health practices and soil-health management systems are gradually increasing in use.
The Soil and Water Resources Conservation Act Interactive Data Viewer has long been a multipurpose tool to access data for Natural Resources Conservation Service program activity, state and national land uses, cropland soil erosion, and rangeland and pastureland health. But, the viewer also features reports and results from the Conservation Effects Assessment Project. The project is a multi-agency effort to quantify the environmental effects of conservation practices and programs and show the results of conservation dollars spent. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "RCA Report - Interactive Data Viewer" for more information.