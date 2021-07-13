Vilsack: 'Profit ought to go both ways'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Increasing competition in meat and poultry processing is the goal of an executive order recently signed by President Joe Biden. Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, shared the news about the executive order July 9 while at the Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop in Council Bluffs.
When Biden campaigned for the presidency he heard concerns about the lack of competition and the impacts it has on producers across the country, Vilsack said. On 89.6 percent of farms currently, the majority of income isn’t generated by the families who own and operate the farms. Those farms often depend on additional income earned off the farm.
“And during the (COVID-19) pandemic we found our food supply – while incredibly efficient – isn’t resilient,” he said. “We saw disruption.”
In addition to the executive order, the Biden administration has created the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. Vilsack is serving on that task force, which is charged with identifying solutions to help alleviate supply bottlenecks related to the economy’s reopening after vaccination and economic-relief efforts.
The administration is investing $55.2 million in existing small and very-small meat-processing facilities. Small facilities are considered those employing fewer than 500 employees, such as Rustic Cuts with its 21 employees. Very-small facilities are those with fewer than 10 employees and annual revenues of less than $2.5 million.
The funding, available through USDA’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants program, would enable the facilities to pay for upgrades and also encourage them to sell across state lines in a federally inspected capacity, Vilsack said.
The federal government will make available an additional $100 million to help small and very-small processing plants weather the volatility and unexpected costs imposed by COVID-19.
Capacity needs expanding
“But we need to do more than that,” Vilsack said. “We have to expand capacity in this country. We can no longer rely on a handful of processing companies to do the job, to make the market competitive, to do right by farmers and to insure we have a resilient supply system.”
The USDA will be making a minimum of $500 million available in grants, guaranteed loans and assistance for planning related to building processing facilities and capacity in the United States. In the next few months USDA representatives will be listening to people in the meat-processing business to gain feedback on how the assistance should be structured. The $500 million investment, Vilsack said, will leverage significant additional capital investment and expand process capacity for beef, pork and poultry.
“Our belief is that there’s great demand for assistance we can provide through USDA,” he said.
If the USDA is correct about that assumption, it will provide the “ammunition” Congressional representatives need to advocate for a more-permanent funding structure for the meat-processing industry, he said. The $500 million investment could leverage literally millions of dollars in the industry.
“And it will create an opportunity to reverse what’s happening now – where producers are having to sell cattle at a loss only to learn that the processors taking that cattle are generating profits,” he said. “The profit ought to go both ways.
“It’s going to create a competitive market. It’s going to allow us to have more price discovery and more markets to get information from to get a true sense of what the market is. It will clearly create a more-resilient locally driven food system that will be able to withstand future disruptions like we had during the pandemic.”
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.