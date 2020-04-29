Editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part article. The first installment ran in the April 23 issue of Agri-View.
Sometimes we do great things without even knowing it. Agroforestry has been used extensively for decades in North America. Native Americans used agroforestry techniques for hundreds if not thousands of years. A producer may already be practicing agroforestry on a farm without realizing it. If there are trees along a field or fence line they may act as a windbreak. If there are willows growing along an intermittent stream, creek or pond they create a riparian buffer. If there is a forest where ginseng or wild herbs like ramps are gathered, that’s a form of forest farming.
There are five major types of agroforestry, says Rich Straight, lead agroforester at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agroforestry Center near Lincoln, Nebraska. They can be thought of as techniques that use different densities of trees and shrubs.
- windbreaks – sparsest density of trees and shrubs to reduce wind speed
- riparian forest buffers – plantings of trees and shrubs along bodies of water to improve aquatic habitat and reduce runoff
- alley cropping – rows of trees with crops growing between or within tree rows
- silvopasture – uses trees to shelter forage and livestock
- forest farming – also called multistory cropping, promotes a denser forest canopy with native medicinal or herbal plants growing beneath
“We often see windbreaks or riparian buffers mainly promoted as primarily conservation practices,” Straight said. “But the trees or shrubs in them can produce a marketable crop. Fruit, nuts and decorative florals can be produced for sale. With alley cropping, fruit, nut or high-quality timber trees, or trees for biomass production, are planted in rows with many different crops planted between or within the tree rows. Marketable crops of vegetables, flowers and other crops a producer can sell can be grown. Crops planted in the alleys can be altered as the trees in the rows grow and produce more shade.
“It is always important to look into what it takes to harvest marketable crops like decorative florals, as well as the market for the crops. Just like with any other crop, you need to find out what market there is for what you are going to produce and what qualities in that crop will bring a premium price. Just about any crop can be grown in an agroforestry system. Even things like corn, soybeans and wheat can be grown in an agroforestry approach.”
Agroforestry doesn’t limit a producer to just a few types of crops. But when starting something new it’s a good idea to start on a small scale and then expand, to give oneself time to learn how to grow trees. Don’t plant something unless there's a plan to sell it. There’s always risk in trying something new, so manage that risk.
With increasingly unreliable weather, agroforestry can provide farmers with a way to increase the diversity of crops produced on a finite amount of land. That can help mitigate the risk of major weather events as well as capricious and unpredictable market forces. Agroforestry can also improve soil health and water quality.
Visit www.fs.usda.gov/nac for more information.
To be continued ...