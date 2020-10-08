OPINION If you’re like me you’re probably experiencing whiplash from all the voting changes and the political ads airing on TV, radio and at the mailbox. It’s hard not to visualize yourself at your polling location casting a ballot on Election Day.
But at the thought of going out you consider what you will need when you show up to the polls – keys, wallet or purse, voter ID and a facemask. As we go through this global pandemic, the idea of going out is often measured by the importance of our errand. Voting is a critical task but it doesn’t need to be a hassle. Absentee voting will save you a trip on Election Day; you can research your choices while completing your ballot at your kitchen table.
Absentee voting is safe and easy. You don’t need to schedule your trip to your polling location and you can rest assured your vote will be counted by your local clerks and poll workers in a secure and efficient way.
The deadline to request your absentee ballot is quickly approaching so acting today will help you get your ballot in time to make your choices. That way you can tell those political callers you already voted and they will take you off their lists!
You must request your absentee ballot from your town, village or city clerk by 5 p.m. Oct. 29 but why wait? Be sure you are registered and request your ballot today. Visit MyVote.WI.gov to request your absentee ballot. You can also email your clerk to schedule a time to meet with him or her. Or if the clerk’s office has regular business hours, go there and they can help you. You will complete a simple absentee-ballot request form and either send them a copy of your photo ID or present it to the clerk.
After requesting your ballot you will receive your absentee ballot in the mail. Don’t delay sending your ballot back. The U.S. Postal Service recommends sending your completed absentee ballot back to your clerk’s office one week before Election Day, but the earlier the better. A recent court decision by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the deadline to return absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Election Day. If you haven’t received your ballot by mail you can email your clerk and they can send you a ballot by email.
The great thing about absentee voting is that a ballot will automatically be sent to you every election. If you move you will need to re-register, but it isn’t something you need to do every time you vote.
It seems like every election there is a new court ruling or new law citizens need to navigate to cast a ballot. Visit MyVote.wi.gov for the most up-to-date and comprehensive information. You will see important deadlines, find your polling location and even see a sample ballot.
Despite continual court challenges and laws designed to limit voting, we must make our voices heard. It’s not about politics; it’s about our civic duty to participate in democracy. It’s what makes our country great. Each citizen has the right and the duty to vote.
Don’t forget to vote all the way down your ballot too! Learning about state and local candidates is just as important as your pick for president and vice-president. If you don’t know who is running locally or what their stances are, look for them online.
Voting doesn’t need to be difficult; we can all make our choices in a safe and efficient way. If you have any questions about voting changes or need to know how to register to vote or request your ballot, my office is ready to assist you. Email sen.smith@legis.wi.gov or call 608-266-8546 for more information.