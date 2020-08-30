Concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the integrity of the 2020 general election have many voters wondering about their options. Requests for mail-in ballots have skyrocketed in 2020. Of the 1.5 million ballots cast in Wisconsin’s Spring Election in April, 1.1 million were mail-in ballots. And by the third week of August there were already 800,000 requests for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election, according to Reid Magney, public information officer for the State of Wisconsin Elections Commission.
About 3 million Wisconsinites voted in the previous General Election, he said. That many or more could vote in the 2020 General Election.
Voters can request an absentee ballot. Wisconsin voters can request ballots by visiting MyVote.wi.gov -- which is managed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The website also has voter-registration forms, polling-place locations and other information.
The Wisconsin Towns Association lists the website addresses of towns in the state. Those websites feature contact information for town clerks and more. Wisconsin’s 1,250 towns provide basic services to about 95 percent of Wisconsin’s geography and 30 percent of its population, according to the association’s website.
Voters who don’t plan to vote in person Nov. 3 are encouraged to request absentee ballots as soon as possible. That’s because there have been some delays between the time a town or village clerk receives the request, and the time the voter receives an absentee ballot.
“Town clerks are doing their best, but they may be overwhelmed with the larger-than-normal number of requests,” said Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
Town clerks in less-populated areas also may not work directly with the state. They may need to work with a county clerk or a clerk from a neighboring municipality to process requests. Because of that there can be delays, Magney said.
There already have been delays with regular U.S. mail so Deschane recommends each voter mails his or her completed ballot to the appropriate clerk at least one week before Nov. 3.
“What had once only taken a couple of days may now sometimes take a week,” he said.
Absentee ballots will be mailed by Sept. 17, Magney said. So even if one doesn’t receive a ballot until a week later there will still be plenty of time to vote and return one’s ballot.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has listed absentee-by-mail deadlines.
- 5 p.m. Oct. 29 – deadline to request an absentee ballot by-mail for regular and overseas voters.
- 5 p.m. Oct. 30 – deadline to request an absentee ballot by-mail for indefinitely confined voters and military voters not on active duty.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is adding barcodes to absentee ballots so the ballots can be tracked. The MyVote website enables voters to track their absentee ballots.
Hand delivery of ballots possible
Voters who don’t want to mail their ballots may be able to deposit ballots in a designated drop box. That may be the same drop box where residents may deposit their property-tax payments or water bills. Voters should contact their town or village clerks for more details.
Absentee ballots also can be delivered to most polling places on Election Day. But there are 35 municipalities across Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, where ballots can’t be dropped off at the polls. Instead they must go to one or more central counting locations. That has raised concerns among election officials about confusion among voters who try to drop off their ballot Nov. 3 at the polls.
Installing drop boxes as Milwaukee is doing is one way to address that concern. It’s also a way to alleviate growing fears that mailed ballots may not be received in time.
Wausau recently added a drop box, and Madison has been using drop boxes. Milwaukee is paying for 14 or 15 drop boxes by tapping part of a $2.1 million grant it received from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. Another $4.2 million went to Wisconsin’s next-four-largest cities — Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha — to help administer the fall election safely, including purchasing personal protective equipment and making other changes.
Visit myvote.wi.gov and wisctowns.com -- click on the "town websites" tab -- and lwm-info.org for more information.
The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this article.