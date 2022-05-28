Walnut markets, acres fluctuate

May 17 was National Walnut Day so we sifted through the data to share five walnut facts. The statistics paint a picture of an industry that has experienced tremendous growth during recent years – all while facing new competition for the critical export markets supporting that demand.
1. Acreage expands dramatically
The 2017 Census of Agriculture estimated 420,000 acres of walnuts in the United States, a significant increase during the past decade; virtually all of it is in California. U.S. walnut acreage between 1997 and 2007 was essentially unchanged at an average of 270,000 acres. But from 2007 to 2017 acreage increased by 152,000 or 57 percent.
For context, the United States had 2.7 million acres of nut trees in 2017. Almonds accounted for 1.3 million acres, followed by pecans at 553,000, walnuts at 420,000 and pistachios at 335,000.
2. Prices decrease steadily
Given the acreage expansion, it’s worth considering walnut prices. From 2000 to 2004 walnut prices averaged $1,200 per ton. After years of increasing, prices peaked at $3,710 per ton in 2013. By 2015 prices had decreased to less than $2,000 per ton – and in 2020 reached $1,200 per ton. In only three years since 2000 were prices less than $1,200 per ton – 2001, 2002 and 2003.
3. It takes money
Walnut production is different from typical Midwest crops.
• It’s a perennial crop.
• It takes several years to reach reproductive maturity.
• It requires significant initial investments.
University of California-Davis crop budgets assume a new walnut orchard will require more than $12,000 per acre of cash-flow contributions in the first five years. In other words, the enterprise doesn’t start to become cash-flow positive until year six. Of course a tree’s long economic life, estimated at 25 years, helps offset those initial obligations. That sets the stage for big profits being required to incentivize producers to establish new acres. But if expansion results in an oversupply, that could be a persistent problem.
4. Export rate grows
Since 2000 exports have been the biggest increase in usage, expanding at an average annualized rate of 6.8 percent during the past 22 years. The “Rule of 72” reminds us that the rate results in a doubling every 10.5 years. Walnut exports have doubled twice since 2000.
On the other end of the spectrum, domestic consumption has increased by just 1.7 percent annually, doubling every four decades.
Thinking slightly differently about the data, exports accounted for 44 percent of total usage in 2000. Currently exports are at 70 percent and were as much as 77 percent in 2015-2016.
5. United States plays outsized role
The United States accounts for a large share of global walnut production and trade. Since 2000 the United States has accounted for about 30 percent of global walnut production – but a larger share of global trade. For example from 2010 to 2016, the United States frequently represented 60 percent of global walnuts. But the United States slipped to just 45 percent of global walnut trade in 2021, the smallest level since 2000.
Wrapping It Up
For a crop that has a 25-year life, the walnut industry has had a lot of change during the past two decades. The growth in exports has been significant and shifted the composition of the market. Walnut prices have been full-circle; after peaking at three-times-2020 prices, they aren’t much different currently than at the beginning of the 2000s. Walnut acreage has expanded by 50 percent along the way, although the increases occurred between 2007 and 2017 when prices were better.
The USDA’s stats are for English walnuts. English walnuts are grown in orchards. But the other variety, Black walnuts, are primarily wild and are native to North America. Visit black-walnuts.com for more information.
David Widmar is an agricultural economist with Agricultural Economic Insights. Visit aei.ag for more information.