DODGE and ARCADIA, Wis. – Flooding continues to be a hot topic in Wisconsin due to the extreme cost of damage repair. This week’s forecast called for heavy rain for most areas of Wisconsin. In some areas water tables remain high, which can exacerbate the problems. Earlier this spring Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers held roundtable discussions in Trempealeau County to listen to citizen concerns and introduce a proposed legislation package for flooding mitigation and repairs.
Mike and Vicky Grulkowski, who farm 5 miles north of Arcadia, described their problems getting help fixing a 15-acre field that was damaged during 2017 flooding. The Trempealeau River left a mix of sand and silt, preventing them from going into the field with a tractor to clean the debris. They hadn’t been able to get financial help to put the land back into production.
Mike Grulkowski has been on the farm for 53 years; he said he’s never seen flooding like that. He blames it on the river filling with silt, creating a narrower channel. He would like to see the old Civilian Conservation Corps water structures, built during the Great Depression, repaired – and new structures built to slow the water as it makes its way to the Mississippi River.
Barbara Tock, chairman of Arcadia Township, spoke of her town’s frustration with the amount of money needed to repair rural roads because of flooding. Flooding has damaged roads, culverts and shoulders. Flooding aid has helped with repairs, but it’s the change of the stream’s routes that are causing the biggest problems. Tock said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has its own rules the town needs to work around. Although the town applied for different funds from the state, they found that it doesn’t fit into grant-program standards.
“We have 45 bridges in our township,” she said.
On the other end of the county south of Arcadia, the town of Dodge has actively looked for grant money and cost-share programs to fix its flooding problems. But funds are limited due to other state-mandated expenses. Meanwhile water keeps coming down the river.
The Trempealeau River that flows alongside the small village frequently leaves its banks, which residents also blame on silt filling the river. Older residents testify that at one time the river was as deep as 17 feet in spots; now it’s so shallow there are places where canoeists need to portage.
There is concern with a U.S. Army Corps proposal for the city of Arcadia, a town that has continual problems with flooding. Residents worry it will stack the water even higher as it heads south toward Dodge. The Corps proposal includes levees, creating high ground, and flood walls. Arcadia is looking for $13 million to $15 million of additional funding for the project, which is cost-shared by federal and state governments. The proposal Evers sent the assembly asks for $10 million of extra aid for the entire state.
A local business has continually filled in wetlands, according to wetland groups. The action, the groups say, prevents the water from spreading out – forcing the water down the Trempealeau River. The Corp’s study doesn’t mention anything about the water as it heads downriver from Arcadia.
But the study does state, “The recommended plan will result in unavoidable adverse impacts to 4 acres of wetland and 1.5 acres of stream.”
Evers said the meetings this spring were intended to highlight the legislation he’s introduced to increase funding for flooding repair and mitigation.
“We want to solve this,” he said. “People shouldn’t have to live all year long with water in their basement. That’s unacceptable. I don’t want to have a meeting like this again. My goal is to come back sometime when it’s dry.”
Evers’ proposals would provide money for several actions.
- A new Department of Transportation program would grant a 50 percent cost-share for preventing damage to culverts and bridges.
- An amount of $10 million would go to the DNR’s municipal-flood-control program.
- Flood-disaster funding would increase from 50 percent to 75 percent of the cost, while adding a $75,000 cap on improvements.
- A tax deduction would be provided for flood-insurance payments.
- Matching funds would be decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent for electric cooperatives, municipalities and tribal lands while increasing the funding appropriation through Wisconsin Emergency Management.
- Funding would be increased to counties through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for soil and water conservation.
“This is more than politics,” said Wis. Sen. Jeff Smith, D-31-Brunswick. “It costs money and small communities cannot handle it on their own.”