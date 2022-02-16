Watershed Council reports great yields

The producer-led councils of the St. Croix River Basin and the Red Cedar Basin – including the South Kinnickinnic Farmer-Led Watershed Council, the Dry Run Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, the Hay River Farmer-Led Watershed Council and the Horse Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council – are working on their mid-winter, spring and summer plans. The four groups work separately as well as in conjunction to help farmers learn together and share ideas.
The Horse Creek Farmer-Led Council harvested their seventh crop from the test plot its members manage. The council is preparing results for its 2021 report. It was a great year for yields on the plot; the trend continues of no yield drag being seen on no-till and rye-cover trials.
The council in early November 2021 performed infiltration studies on the plots to see how different trials responded to precipitation. Initial results showed that rye cover crops and no-till provide significant benefits in terms of absorbing rainfall and reducing runoff. The council will present full findings of the 2021 test-plot results at its annual meeting to be held March 23 at the Carlson Family Farm near New Richmond, Wisconsin. The time is yet to be determined.
All four councils will co-host an educational day March 17. The event will feature a presentation by soil scientist Ray Archuleta. The event is open to all farmers and agricultural professionals interested in learning how to make their farms more resilient to increasingly disruptive weather while also making their farms economically sustainable.
Visit farmerledwatershed.org or facebook.com/farmerledwatershed for more information.