We need to pay attention to legislation

OPINION The Dairy Business Association has laid out key bills and other changes the organization will push for and against during the remaining months of this year’s Wisconsin legislative session.
The association is honing in on further addressing Wisconsin’s water-quality issues, blocking untruthful labeling of plant-based foods, protecting a shrinking farm workforce and improving the program that regulates large livestock farms.
Dairy Business Association members, leaders and staff recently called for action on those and other priorities in meetings with lawmakers and aides during the group’s annual Dairy Day at the Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Dairy Business Association is focused on common-sense ways to continually protect and improve not only the livelihoods of our members, but also the future of our rural communities and the well-being of our state. By identifying solutions and threats, and helping lawmakers understand the impact, we are demonstrating to our state leaders the opportunities they have to bring about wide-ranging benefits. Our members drive those efforts. We’re proud of them for stepping up and we’re proud to stand up on their behalf.
There are several key bills and programs the association is working toward.
Clean-water legislation needed
- Support AB 727/SB 677; it would spend a modest amount of money on clean-water initiatives, including the creation of a nitrogen-optimization pilot program, provision of crop-insurance rebates for cover crops and funding a new hydrogeologist position.
- Support AB 728/SB 678, which makes changes to help improve water quality without spending money. The bill changes aspects of the well-compensation program, farmer-led conservation grants and two other Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources water-grant programs to ensure existing resources are used as efficiently as possible.
- Support AB 54/SB 68, which would make improvements including adding more funding to the Farmland Preservation Program.
Dairy, meat needs truth in labeling
Support AB 73/SB 81, AB 75/SB 82 and AB 74/SB 83, which seek to ban the labeling of food as milk or as a dairy product or ingredient if the food is not made from the milk of a cow or another hooved mammal, and would essentially do the same for meat products.
Consumers are being misled by false labeling that uses terms like milk, cheese and ice cream. The use of such terms suggests that plant-based products have the same nutritional content of milk and other dairy products, which is not true.
The plant-based industry uses dairy terms to ride on the marketing coattails of dairy farmers and processors. That practice is inherently unfair as money paid by dairy farmers into the dairy checkoff is used to promote milk, cheese and other dairy products.
The same labeling protections should be offered to meat products. There is an increase in plant-based products that imitate meat, and lab-cultured meat products are just around the corner.
Agricultural workforce needs help
Oppose AB 601/SB 579 and other measures that could hurt the farm workforce. The bill would require police to ask for documentation that someone is lawfully present in the state if they are arrested or even stopped for a traffic ticket. People who cannot show adequate proof would be reported to immigration officials.
Labor shortages have plagued the dairy community for decades and the pandemic has only made things worse. Farmers and processors need all the workers they can find. A large proportion of the workers on our farms and in our dairy plants are recent immigrants.
These bills would contribute to racial profiling and mistaken detentions. They would also send the message to some workers that they are not welcome here at a time when they are needed the most.
Update Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations program
Support improvements to the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations – CAFO – program that would provide an efficient and effective way to permit and regulate larger farms.
The current system is known for unreasonable delays, increased staff turnover and an unproductive focus on permitting long-term compliance. We can have a system that saves staff time, relies more on private industry, and focuses on continuous and quantifiable environmental improvement.
Increased Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations fees and more staff are often offered as solutions to the program’s problems. The Dairy Business Association is not opposed to that but only if those changes are part of a broader package of improvements.
Amy Penterman is a dairy farmer from Thorp, Wisconsin, and president of the Dairy Business Association. Visit www.dairyforward.com for more information.