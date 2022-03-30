We need to save family farms

OPINION I find that most people today have very little connection to farming or ranching. When I grew up in the late 1960s and 1970s, there seemed to be a general sense that most people knew where their food came from. In my youth in suburban Connecticut, there was agriculture all around the area.
In the summer on Sundays, my family would drive to the Jones farm one town away from us. My mom would buy whatever vegetables were in season, and I would run around the farm with the Jones kids chasing chickens and climbing all over the barn. There were truck farms all across the area. Now those farms are housing developments.
Back in 1971 there was a small fluid-milk plant in our town, Brock Hall. They would deliver milk every week to our door. We had an insulated metal box on the porch that fit four brown-glass gallon containers. But that was yesterday.
Now it seems people have the idea that food comes from the grocery store and not a family farm. I researched what has happened in the Connecticut dairy industry since I was a kid. In 1975 there were 817 dairy farms in Connecticut; by 2018 there were barely 100 remaining. There is no doubt that people’s food is coming from bigger farms further away.
Here are a few numbers to consider. In 2017 the Census of Agriculture found only 32,000 herds that sold milk and had fewer than 200 cows. We lost another 8,500 licensed dairies in the next three years. We’re on track to see farms of that type disappear completely in the next several years.
Research shows that smaller dairies, family-owned and -operated, are best for rural economies. And their balance of feed and manure production is best for the environment. It’s important to remember in these unpredictable times to not forget the contribution those smaller, geographically dispersed, dairy farms make to our nation’s food security.
If nothing is done we’ll continue the present path to a dairy economy in which a handful of very-large operations produce virtually all the nation’s milk. The numbers are frightening. It takes about 9 million cows to meet the country’s dairy needs. At 10,000 cows per operation, that translates to only 900 dairy farms. Is this really where we want to go?
To put things bluntly, the end of family dairy farming as we know it is not that far away. It’s a tragedy that must be avoided at all costs. I believe we owe rural America our best efforts to save and revitalize the prospects for smaller family-owned and -operated dairy farms. But we must act now and we must act effectively.
One area to consider on the road to making things better is to alter the Federal Milk Marketing Orders. Significant changes in the system are needed if family farming is to continue to be part of the American dairy industry.
The Federal Milk Marketing Order has several objectives.
- Promote orderly marketing conditions.
- Improve the income situation of farmers.
- Supervise the trade of milk so bargaining power among buyers and sellers is balanced.
- Assure adequate supplies of milk.
The concerns with Federal Milk Marketing Order reform generally fall into two categories.
- Change is necessary in the way proposed federal-order reforms are approved. Some dairy producers as well as dairy organizations would like to see a clear policy of one farmer, one vote instead of the bloc voting system used now.
- The establishment of a single national Federal Milk Marketing Order would replace the patchwork system we now have. The dairy industry has changed so much since the original orders were established that only a national system can best serve all participants in the dairy industry.
Let’s start down the road to reform and reconnect consumers with their farmers. It could go a long way in helping revitalize rural America.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000. The two have been married for 32 years, and have two grown children who still help with haying as well as during big cow-working days like branding and pregnancy testing. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years. The couple have been National Farmers Organization members since 1994, when they bought their first cows to run with her parents on the ranch. They are the fourth generation operating the ranch in her family.