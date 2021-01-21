We need to work together in 2021

OPINION The year 2020 brought unforeseen challenges to us all. Our health-care workers and first responders made incredible sacrifices to care for so many as we navigated COVID-19. As the pandemic arrived a spotlight hovered over agriculture immediately; the world watched as we fashioned our food-supply system to meet the changing needs of Americans. The tireless commitment of food-service workers, farmers, ranchers and all involved in producing our food cannot be commended enough. The food-supply chain was and remains strong. The year 2020 pushed us to work together more than ever before, leading us to appreciate that 2021 requires the essential need for partnerships with others.
As we transition into 2021 there’s a feeling of hope. But uncertainty caused by the pandemic remains; hunger continues to exist in America. So it remains invaluable for state agriculture departments to effectively respond to the unique needs of food and agriculture producers, and build partnerships with hunger-relief groups to ensure all communities are fed. To empower National Association of State Departments of Agriculture members to best meet state needs, the association has identified policy priorities in 2021.
- food systems and food safety
- infrastructure and capacity
- climate resiliency
- international trade
- workforce development
The strains COVID-19 placed on our food system made it clear that additional attention is needed to enhance our food-supply chains. In the new year the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture will place greater emphasis on seeking opportunities.
- Keep workers and food safe.
- Bolster local and regional food systems.
- Expand food-processing and -distribution infrastructure.
- Support rural recovery efforts through food systems.
- Combat food waste.
The association will push for significant investments in U.S. infrastructure, including transportation systems and broadband expansion. Farmers and ranchers rely heavily on a consistent and dependable transportation system to move products and equipment, expand markets and achieve financial sustainability for their businesses. They also depend on broadband just as they do highways, railways and waterways to deliver their products around the world. Research and innovation in food and agriculture must increase because it contributes to resiliency in rural America due to the strong link between investments in research and agricultural productivity. To truly build opportunity in agricultural and rural communities, we must come together to find ways to modernize rural infrastructure.
But none of those conversations can be held without the consideration of the state of our climate. The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture has been at the forefront of the conversation by promoting efforts that protect and enhance our nation’s natural resources, while also building a resilient agricultural and food-supply chain. For example at the end of the past year the association – along with several other national organizations representing farmers, ranchers, forest owners, the food sector and environmental advocates – formed the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. Through the alliance the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture helped develop 40-plus policy recommendations for climate solutions. We’ll advocate for polices that are voluntary as well as market- and incentive-based, founded on science, that promote resiliency to help rural economies better adapt to changes in the climate.
The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture maintains its support for new free-trade agreements while closely working with our federal partners to implement and enforce the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and “Phase One” of the U.S.-China trade agreement. Developing new markets for U.S. agricultural producers is critical to remain on a level playing field with our competitors, particularly in the fast-growing markets of the Asia-Pacific region.
Food safety has always been critical because association members are co-regulators on the safety of foods with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. We will continue advocating for full funding to implement the Food Safety Modernization Act while working with the FDA and states to effectively implement the act.
Agriculture is first and foremost reliant on talented leaders and workers. We remain steadfast in our belief that by investing in people and workforce-development systems, we can make the path to agriculture employment straightforward for our producers and a promising choice for workers.
One thing remains certain in 2021. Our members’ diverse perspectives and government leadership roles strengthen our united voice. After all those attributes embolden the association to lead achievable non-partisan solutions to policy issues from farm to fork. Together at the table we will pursue new partnerships and challenge each other to find new ways to advance agriculture in the states.
Barb Glenn is the CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Visit www.nasda.org for more information.