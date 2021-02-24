We need Truth in Food Labeling

OPINION As an owner and Master Cheesemaker at Klondike Cheese Company in Monroe, I’m thankful to see Wis. Sen. Howard Marklein, R-17-Spring Green, re-introducing his Truth in Food Labeling legislation to promote dairy-product protections in our state.
At Klondike Cheese Co. all our products contain real dairy milk, and we’re proud of it. Real dairy products, like the award-winning cheese crafted at Klondike Cheese Co., is not only delicious. It’s also an outstanding source of protein, calcium, vitamins, zinc, phosphorus and riboflavin. The dairy imitators that are promoted with misleading packaging often only offer a fraction of those nutritional benefits.
Our community members deserve to clearly know what is in the food they buy, yet often companies misrepresent the actual contents of food. Marklein’s bill will protect the consumer from deceptive food labeling so they can clearly know when cheese is real cheese.
I know Howard was raised on a dairy farm in Spring Green and has continuously advocated for rural issues in the Legislature. I’m grateful for his work promoting the Truth in Food Labeling legislation so people know when they are buying genuine dairy products here in the cheese state.
Dave Buholzer
Monroe, Wisconsin