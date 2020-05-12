OPINION We greatly appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Agriculture Marketing Service in establishing the “Farmers to Families Food Box Program” to address challenges that have arisen related to the emergency declaration around COVID-19. We also appreciated the speed with which the Agriculture Marketing Service solicited and awarded bids for the program. And we are thrilled that hundreds of millions of dollars of fresh produce will now be on their way to Americans in need.
However the announcement of the awards has brought many questions from our members that need to be addressed. This is not “sour grapes” from those that may not have been awarded. This is a genuine effort to ensure integrity and confidence in the program, and that fresh produce actually reaches those in need in an efficient and cost-effective way.
We are advising our members who were denied bids to contact the Agriculture Marketing Service team to request a specific review of their applications and the grounds for denial. We know of several upstanding companies that are current government contractors to the USDA and the Department of Defense’s Fresh program who were seemingly denied on mistaken grounds. We hope the department will rectify those clear cases and award those bids now.
In addition we ask that the department address the following questions so the entire industry can understand the issues more clearly.
- Will the USDA make available a list of all applicants who applied?
- Will the USDA release the full proposals for those who were awarded?
- Did the USDA require that awardees be Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act-licensed produce dealers in good standing? If not why not, and how can the USDA ensure that non-licensees fulfill the requirements of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act?
- We understand that offerors were required to explain their dependence upon subcontractors in their proposals, and if they did not they needed to submit a waiver to request to add a subcontractor now. We are hearing from our members numerous requests for new subcontractors. Companies who were awarded bids without their own warehouse, staff and distribution ability are now soliciting companies that have those facilities and were denied bids for no apparent reason.
- To what extent did the USDA consider an offeror’s ability to deliver on the contract effectively and efficiently? We understand companies may have been awarded a contract larger than their annual revenues. We understand other companies may have been awarded contracts despite the fact they have no trucks nor delivery systems.
- Please clarify the process in which the offerors who were not awarded can dispute the rationale provided by the USDA for denial and the timeline in which this is available.
- How will the USDA determine that the contract is being carried out as promised in the bid? What actions will be taken if the contract is not being fulfilled?
- If during the base period there are concerns concerning the contractor’s ability to deliver, will previously denied offerors be given the opportunity to perform?
- How will the USDA ensure that payments are not made until there is confirmation that demonstrates contracts have been fulfilled according to the proposal on mutually agreeable terms?
- There are some contracts that were awarded to companies that are not located and appear to not have business locations in that region. What is the rationale for awarding those contracts while others in those regions were not awarded contracts?
- There are several contracts awarded to entities that do not appear to have previously conducted similar business, as laid out in the “Past Performance” and “Offeror Capability” sections. For the purpose of this contract, how does the USDA define “historical experience,” “the number of years the applicant sold these or similar products in the commercial marketplace,” and “how the offeror is currently engaged in the wholesale/retail trade and sells the items offered to the general public?”
- Will the USDA reconsider current offers from companies that can clearly show the Agriculture Marketing Service team that mistakes were made in the evaluation of their offers?
- What will be the USDA’s process for subsequent bid periods to ensure that additional vendors are approved and awarded?
- What was the price range of each Contract Line Item Number that was awarded to contractors – by the pound?
- How much dialogue between the USDA and executive directors at the Emergency Food Assistance Program sites and other nonprofits occurred prior to determination of awards to ensure that proposals were reflective of mutually agreeable terms?
We appreciate timely responses to these questions. We share the USDA’s commitment to ensuring the Farmers to Families program is a success in helping address food insecurity, provide nutrition and support American agriculture.