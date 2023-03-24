Related to this story

1-month temp and recip

Temperatures become aggressively warmer in the past month as we move east, Zach Hoylman says. And the Great Lakes received much more than aver…

Last 28 days temp

The Upper Missouri River basin is much cooler than normal in the past month, Zach Hoylman says. But east of there temperatures have been much …

2-month precip and temp

It’s been a very warm winter for the Midwest, says Zach Hoylman, Montana's assistant state climatologist . But it’s been relatively wet – and …

3-month recip

The 2022-2023 winter has been one for the record books, Zach Hoylman says, with atmospheric rivers coming in off the west coast.

Precip as percent of mean

The purple across Wisconsin means 200 percent to 400 perecent of normal precipitation mix, Zach Hoylman says. The amount reflects liquid preci…