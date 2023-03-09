As shared in an October 2022 Market Intel article, third-quarter domestic rail-service data indicated improvements in average rail speeds, unfilled grain-car orders and employment numbers.
But a dive into the most recent data from the Surface Transportation Board, the independent agency tasked with economic regulation of freight rail, reveals an unexpected increase in the unfilled-order metric for some Class I railroads. That continues to hinder farmer and rancher abilities to move inputs and products efficiently and cost-effectively. Other statistics send more-positive signals on the domestic supply chain as transportation networks aim for pre-pandemic normalcy.
Total grain railcars loaded and billed increased in the final quarter of 2022 from 321,000 cars in quarter three to 402,000 cars in quarter four. During the past three years, volumes of grain railcars have ranked the largest in the fourth quarter of the year, a trend that persisted in 2022 likely because of post-harvest demand.
But compared to the last quarter of 2020 and of 2021, fewer grain railcars were loaded at the end of 2022 – 2 percent fewer than quarter-four 2021 and 6 percent fewer than quarter-four 2022. Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway – BNSF – and Union Pacific Railroad together processed 65 percent of all grain railcars in quarter-four 2022. They shipped 6 percent and 5 percent fewer grain railcars than the same period in 2021, respectively.
Much attention of late has been given to the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Norfolk Southern generally manages about 8 percent of grain-railcar movements across the country annually; it’s particularly important to farmers east of the Mississippi River. During the first eight weeks of 2021 and 2022, Norfolk Southern loaded and billed an average of 2,500 grain cars per week. During the first eight weeks of 2023, Norfolk Southern processed an average of 2,880 grain cars per week – a 10 percent increase. Though uncertainty remains regarding the derailment’s environmental impact on local communities, it has not appeared to impact the volume of grain cars being transported.
A look at weekly unfilled grain-car orders – a metric that tracks grain cars not effectively loaded and billed – reveals some shippers are still facing challenges in obtaining access to railcar capacity. As a reminder, each railroad reports its definition of “unfilled order” slightly differently. But generally it’s the number of cars a shipper – such as a grain elevator – ordered but did not receive. For example if a grain elevator ordered 10 cars from a railroad and received seven, that would leave three unfilled orders.
Railroad companies report the number of unfilled orders to the Surface Transportation Board weekly but the dataset doesn’t distinguish between railcars still undelivered between weeks, or new undelivered grain cars. That means grain cars that are still undelivered during one week are counted again in the following week’s report until successful delivery. So far in 2023, average weekly unfilled orders one or more days overdue have numbered at more than 16,000 – that’s 54 percent or 5,600 more than the previous quarter and the same magnitude as compared to quarter-one 2022. It’s the largest rate recorded since the data series began in 2017.
By railroad, BNSF comprises almost 80 percent of those unfilled orders and has experienced an almost-100-percent increase since the previous quarter. Norfolk Southern is in a distant second with an average of 1,900 unfilled weekly orders, which is a decrease of 11 percent from the previous quarter.
Of those more than 16,000 unfilled orders per week one or more days overdue, almost 75 percent remain 11 or more days overdue. That’s a 101 percent increase as compared to the previous quarter and the same magnitude when compared to quarter-one 2022. Comparing quarter-four 2022 to quarter-one of 2023 so far, BNSF has seen a weekly increase of 177 percent of orders 11 or more days overdue, which is also 150 percent more than quarter-one 2022. BNSF again comprises about 80 percent of the total unfilled orders.
Canadian Pacific Railway is a distant second for delayed grain cars more than 11 days overdue, with an average of 1,246 or 10 percent of the total. The bulk of reported unfilled orders remain concentrated in Upper Midwest states.
• North Dakota – 47,220 cumulative reports
• Minnesota – 21,500 cumulative reports in 2023
• Kansas – 12,200 cumulative reports in 2023
Notably many of those states have experienced significant snowfall within the past several months, likely contributing to challenges in moving cars quickly.
In the past we have analyzed price behavior in the secondary railcar market, which reflects the average bids shippers make against each other for contracts – contracts that could increase the chance of successfully moving delayed product. Sales that occur in this secondary stage may either represent a premium or a discount to the underlying original tariff rate – and are reported as a positive or negative value, respectively.
So far in 2023, average market bids have been at less than the underlying contract value – a weighted average of -$30.45 per car. This is the first time since quarter-one 2020 that secondary-market bids have been negative and corresponds to an $800 decline from the previous quarter’s $770 average bid. Weekly unfilled orders have reached record levels, but shippers don’t appear to be clamoring in the secondary market to access replacement capacity. Some of the bids included in these calculations are for deliveries set in future months, so reduced values may signify that shippers expect railroads to increase efficiency as we head into warmer less-snow-impacted months.
In addition to extreme winter conditions, railroads continue to cite labor as a primary hurdle to reaching pre-pandemic efficiency. Figure 4 displays the index of transportation employment for four major railroads, with employment indexed to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020. A value below the 100 line would indicate a railroad that has not been able to reach pre-pandemic employment levels – 100 percent.
• CSX remains the only railroad of the four to reach and surpass pre-pandemic employment levels; it is at 105 percent as of January 2023.
• BNSF has jumped from 92 percent to 96 percent of pre-pandemic employment between August 2022 and January 2023.
• Union Pacific has made gains but at a slower rate, hovering between 92 percent and 93 percent since August.
• Norfolk Southern, which rebounded from 85 percent in January 2022 to 96 percent in December, has since seen a 1 percent decline.
• Kansas City Southern and Canadian National Railway, which are not displayed, have surpassed or are at almost-pre-pandemic employment.
With BNSF and Union Pacific in control of 65 percent of grain movements, any improvements in hiring send positive signals to farmers and ranchers on the resiliency of the rail network. Any future employment declines put that reliability at risk.
Conclusion
Railways are a vital piece of the supply chain and are usually a cost-effective and reliable way to move agricultural goods to their destination. Continuing rail-service disruptions associated primarily with inclement weather and labor shortages have contributed to record levels of unfilled orders faced by shippers. Unfilled and delayed orders mean a disruption in the delivery of agricultural and other goods to buyers.
But confidence in railway efficiency appears to be increasing. Though labor numbers still lag behind for most Class I railways, gains continue to be made. That’s building a stronger foundation for future demand capacity. Shorter-term cold-weather events, while detrimental, will likely subside in spring; they can be separated from the many pandemic-linked supply-chain shocks that have characterized the past several years.
These metrics and metrics from all global transportation systems have been incorporated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York into an index to reflect a summary of supply-chain pressures, as displayed in Figure 5. Index values have moved closer to zero in the past several months, signifying reduced broader global-supply-chain pressure. That sends a positive signal to farmers and ranchers readying for a new marketing year, even during a period of record unfilled railcar orders.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation's Market Intel.