Weather program prepares farms

A new program to help farmers prepare for extreme-weather events has been launched by the University of Nebraska-Extension. Weather Ready Farms is being piloted with nine farms in southeastern Nebraska. But University of Nebraska-Extension also is working with Extension programs in other states to incorporate the model.
“The goal is to prepare farmers for extreme-weather events such as hail, drought, flooding and extreme wind,” said Candace Hulbert, who in January joined University of Nebraska-Extension as a Weather Ready Agriculture AmeriCorps VISTA member. “It includes climate-mitigation strategies such as carbon sequestration. Another goal is to build a network of farmers and ranchers who can support each other during and following a disaster.”
A project mentor works with farmers to assess their operations, establish plans and offer educational opportunities from agronomic practices and new technologies to farm safety. The program culminates in a Weather Ready Farms designation, after about two years.
Each farmer begins with a self-assessment, followed by an on-farm assessment that’s completed with a project mentor. The two assessments give project leaders enough information to work with producers to implement a plan.
Individualized learning plans outline how producers can meet their resiliency goals. Once a plan is developed, the program moves into the education phase. That's where farmers may attend a variety of free or inexpensive webinars, field days and conferences. Those programs are offered by Extension or designated educational partners.
“We’re focused on research-based practices,” said Nathan Mueller, a Nebraska-Extension cropping-systems educator. “It might be that a producer has adopted no-till, but maybe hasn’t yet integrated cover crops. We know there are advantages to that in terms of resiliency. Or maybe they use irrigation, but haven’t incorporated moisture sensors or gauges that monitor daily crop-water use."
The program also incorporates farm safety such as the installation of first-aid kits and fire extinguishers in multiple locations, and working with emergency managers to plot field locations.
“We found in our initial pilot that 80 percent of the farms we worked with hadn’t thought about mapping their fields for emergency responders in case of an accident or an emergency,” said Melissa Bartels, University of Nebraska-Extension water and integrated–cropping-systems educator. “First responders will be called to a specific address, but if a farmer is hurt in a field they need to be able to locate where that farmer is.”
Discussions and planning for the Weather Ready Farms program began in 2015. But efforts were hindered by 2019 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. Both events highlighted the importance of another facet of the program -- contingency planning.
“We touch on transition planning and ensuring those plans are in place,” Mueller said. “We’re also working with farmers on securing their documentation. They may have hard copies of deeds, financial documents and other paperwork, but is it backed up in cloud storage? A tornado or flood could hit one’s farm. Farmers could lose hard copies and computers, but redundancy protects them from losing important information in a disaster.”
University of Nebraska-Extension is working with Extension programs in other states to incorporate the Weather Ready Farms model.
“We’ve built the framework for the program, so the curriculum is ready to go and be implemented in other places,” Hulbert said.
Visit mediahub.unl.edu and search for "Weather Ready Farms" to watch videos on how Weather Ready Farms helps farmers prepare for resiliency and transition. Contact candace.hulbert@unl.edu for more information.
Deann Gayman is a news and public-relations writer and editor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.