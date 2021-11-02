Western group offers help

The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council is requesting current and future members to take a brief survey. It’s also offering cost-share programs so urges interested farmers to apply.
The producer-led watershed-protection group’s survey was developed to understand what conservation practices are being implemented and to track the group’s progress. That progress can be shared with the community and with organizations that provide funding to the council for activities.
Identifying member information will remain confidential. Only aggregated results from the survey will be shared publicly. Surveys must be submitted by Nov. 15 to be eligible for cost-share. Visit westernwisconservation.org or contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or 920-905-3446 for more information.
Three cost-share programs are available in 2021.
- cover crops – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
- 4-R nutrient stewardship – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
- no-till or reduced tillage – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
The cost-share program is designed to be inclusive to help every member meet soil- and water-conservation goals. The program is intended to be a learning opportunity for members. The council asks that members be willing to share with the group lessons learned from trying a new practice. Members can use farm-information sheets provided to record and track their progress with a new practice or use their own form of record-keeping.
Final cost-share payments are dependent upon available funds and will be distributed at the end of the year. Cost-share enrollment forms with receipts are due by Nov. 10. Visit westernwisconservation.org or contact westernwisconservation@gmail.com or 715-760-0216 for more information.