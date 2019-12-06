Saturated soils combined with a wetter-than-usual forecast could lead to widespread flooding – and another year of delayed planting for Wisconsin farmers. The forecast comes as many farmers are still struggling with one of the worst growing seasons in modern history.
An abnormally wet spring led to one of the latest starts to the season in memory, putting farmers about three weeks behind the average start, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now an abnormally wet fall is hindering the ability to harvest crops, said Shawn Conley, professor of agronomy at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Statewide precipitation in September and October was nearly 90 percent more than normal, according to data from the Illinois-based Midwestern Regional Climate Center. Nearly a fifth of Wisconsin’s soybean crop is still in the ground, according to a USDA report released Nov. 25. Typically nearly all would be harvested by this point.
“Normally we’re only bad at one end of the season or the other,” Conley said. “This year we’re bad at both.”
Farmers are working as fast as they can to harvest the remaining soybean crop before more snow or rain.
“If they don’t get it out before snow, that crop is done,” he said.
To make matters worse the wet crops will need to be dried, which could lead to logistical challenges in obtaining enough propane to fire the dryers. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared an energy emergency in October to temporarily lift some restrictions on fuel-delivery drivers.
“It’s challenge after challenge this year,” said Tom Bressner, executive director of the Wisconsin Agribusiness Association.
Through the first 10 months 2019 has been Wisconsin’s wettest year to date, according to records going back to 1895. The 39.73 inches of precipitation that fell through October is almost 10.6 inches more than normal and within 0.01 inch of the total precipitation in 2018, the second-wettest year on record. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts this winter will be wetter than normal across the northern plains and upper Mississippi Valley, including Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns high water levels and abnormally wet soil could result in rivers freezing above flood stage, widespread ice jams and long-term soil damage. There’s also potential for record flooding next spring and delays in planting crops. DNR staff are working to be ready to respond to potential winter or spring flooding. Dam operators have been alerted to the potential for ice jams, said Tanya Lourigan, Wisconsin dam-safety engineer.
Not only does the forecast portend another wet spring, Conley said farmers will need to contend with ruts and soil compacted during the wet harvest. That could be made worse by their inability to plant winter cover crops.
“It might be June again,” he said, before farmers can begin planting next year. “It’s kind of a snowballing effect.”