Wet harvest aids marshy research

MILLSTON, Wis. – “We began the harvest Saturday, Sept. 25,” Tom Lochner said. “It never gets old.”
Lochner is executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. The cranberry beds are part of a network at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station in Millston. He credits Brockway Cranberry Farm near Black River Falls, Wisconsin, for providing a crew and equipment to make the harvest possible.
“When we planted these beds the growers donated close to $250,000 worth of vines,” he said. “Then they sent crews over to help plant.”
In 1999 the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association established the Wisconsin Cranberry Research and Education Foundation. The primary mission of the foundation was to generate the necessary resources to establish a Wisconsin cranberry-research station that would provide professional education to cranberry growers. A priority was to develop a facility for scientific research related to the horticulture of cranberries using best-management practices designed to minimize the environmental impacts of cranberry production. The Millston station is the result of that effort.
The foundation is a partnership with growers and grower groups, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“This is the first harvest of our new plantings,” Lochner said. “At the west end of the marsh we have a 2-acre bed being used by the genetics and genomics program for variety trials.”
He said the station also has beds that are isolated from groundwater to do controlled trials. A meeting room in a facility was finished this past June; the building includes a work station and labs. It allows researchers to do preliminary analysis before shipping vines to Madison for further work. This summer was part of the first full year of research, with 14 different projects.
“We also have an education center where we can do grower and education outreach to area schools,” Lochner said.
There’s a newly established 2-acre pollinator habitat. Pollination is important to cranberry production.
“Two of our associate members provide bumble-bee colonies to growers, including us,” he said. “We have a lot of native pollinators also and there’s been some research on that.”
Growers routinely bring in pollinators on their own marshes at a rate of two to five hives per acre. It’s done in a six-week window from June to mid-July.
Cranberry quality and yield is dependent on Mother Nature. Lochner said 85 percent of cranberry yields are beyond a grower’s control.
“We work on the other 15 percent through our research here,” he said. “Sunshine, warm summers and cold winters all affect the crop because it’s a perennial. The buds for next year’s crop are on the vines now so we have to protect them through winter and next year’s growing season. An inch of rainfall per week is ideal for cranberries and that comes from Mother Nature or irrigation systems. Running the irrigation to protect from frost is an example of something we can control even down to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.”
That’s where Wade Brockman becomes an important element at the station. The station’s marsh manager, he’s responsible for the day-to-day hands-on management of the research-station marsh. He lives on the property and is available to activate the irrigators if frost is imminent.
“No matter what the duty of the day is, Wade is here for it,” said Allison Jonjak, cranberry outreach specialist.
Jonjak grew up on the Jonjak Cranberry Farm in Sawyer County, Wisconsin; it was established in 1939.
“I loved everything about it, from pulling maples to sweeping for bugs and testing herbicide protocols,” Jonjak said. “I even liked frost watches.”
She has an agricultural-engineering background. She worked on soil pH and precision agriculture while earning a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska. When the opportunity arose to become a cranberry outreach specialist with the UW-Division of Extension she was happy, she said, to be back in Wisconsin working with a crop she loves.
“I will nerd out unless you stop me,” Jonjak replied to a question regarding naturally occurring nutrients in cranberry beds. “Cranberries are a plant species originally developed in harsh environments. It’s very acidic and continuously moist.”
Sphagnum moss is ever-present and competing for nutrients, she said. Growers must aggressively steal nutrients back.
“There’s a complex partnership with the mycorrhizal network present in the system that brings in and distributes nutrients for cranberry growth,” she said.
Soil physics – the study of soil’s physical properties and processes – has gone on for centuries.
“However soil biology has come to the forefront in the last 20 years,” she said.
Cranberry plants are efficient at making sugar, so they provide that to the fungal community. The fungus then steals nutrients that are otherwise attached to soil particles and sphagnum moss, making them available to the cranberry plants.
The process of soil microbial activity that breaks down cellulose into organic matter releases nitrogen, making it available to cranberry plants.
“It’s a temperature-dependent process,” Jonjak said. “The warmer the conditions the more nitrogen is available.”
The process is monitored through soil and tissue sampling.
“It dictates nitrogen addition to beds because excess nitrogen results in leaf-growth dominance over fruit production,” she said.
Only certain areas are suitable for cranberries.
“Bogs are acidic, and a fen is alkaline,” she said. “Swamps have trees and marshes do not. Cranberries grow in naturally acidic environments – bogs and marshes.”
Massachusetts cranberry growers call their farms bogs. Wisconsin growers call them marshes.
“They’re both equally valid,” she said.
Jonjak, Lochner, members of the UW-College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and members of the USDA-Agricultural Research Service are part of a team at the research center dedicated to scientific research. That research makes cranberry production efficient and profitable while minimizing environmental impact.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.