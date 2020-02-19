As if farmers don’t have enough challenges lately with trade issues and depressed commodity prices, recent wet growing seasons have made nitrogen management of corn more difficult.
Annual precipitation has been steadily increasing across the Midwest. Excessive rainfall during the growing season has been especially pronounced the past few years. For corn growers, greater precipitation means fewer days available for field work, delayed field operations, compacted soils, nitrogen loss and often yellow corn. Farmers and their advisers may be wondering if they should change nitrogen-management practices.
Recent research suggests that split application of nitrogen may be worth trying. The University of Minnesota has partnered with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Minnesota farmers and their agricultural advisers to conduct research and education on how to optimize nitrogen rate and timing for corn. Since 2015, 16 on-farm research trials have been conducted in southeast Minnesota. The data are shared with participants and entered into the Nitrogen Rate Calculator and the University of Minnesota database. They are a source for nitrogen-rate guidelines for corn grown in Minnesota.
The optimum nitrogen rate for corn varied considerably among trial locations. For corn-following-soybean sites, the optimum nitrogen rate ranged from 103 to 203 pounds per acre and averaged 154 pounds. Corn-after-corn sites ranged from 100 to 270 pounds per acre and averaged 186 pounds. For comparison, 71 percent of the 98 sites in the Nitrogen Rate Calculator database were optimized between 76 to 150 pounds per acre for corn following soybeans.
Seventy-five percent of the sites studied had at least one month with excessive rainfall – greater than 150 percent of normal. And 56 percent had three or more months of excessive rainfall during the growing season. Excessive precipitation during the growing season is resulting in nitrogen loss and inefficient use by corn plants.
Farmers certainly can’t stop the rain. But they can use best-management practices adapted to their region and soils to minimize nitrogen loss. Split application of nitrogen fertilizer was one best-management practice tested in the study. A portion of nitrogen fertilizer was applied in the spring prior to planting. The remainder was applied when the corn was about 10 inches tall, usually in early June.
In 25 percent of research sites, a split application of nitrogen increased corn yield 11 bushels per acre compared with applying all nitrogen prior to planting. Although a 25 percent success rate is not huge, split application never reduced corn yield. And it occasionally reduced the total amount of fertilizer required when compared to applying all fertilizer prior to planting. Furthermore split application generally worked best at the wettest sites.
When split-applying nitrogen, the amount of nitrogen applied prior to planting can be as little as 20 percent of the total with corn following soybeans. But research into corn following corn and small grains suggests that applying at least 50 percent of the total nitrogen rate prior to planting is optimal.
Visit blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu for more information.