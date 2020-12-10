Where's the beef ... processing?

REEDSBURG, Wis. – “Freaking out” or “panic buying” both accurately described consumer behavior at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers wanted to ensure they had meat to eat, after learning some of the country’s largest meat-processing facilities were closing due to workers becoming sick from COVID-19.
Many consumers turned to livestock producers to buy meat directly. Livestock producers would have been happy to accommodate but the COVID-19 pandemic shed a light on what much of the general public hadn’t known. There’s a dearth of meat-processing capacity at the local level.
Wisconsin’s state-inspected meat processors did what they could to handle increased demand, such as adding another slaughter day per week. But of the 200-plus meat-processing facilities in the state only 73 have slaughter capabilities, said Jeff Swenson, livestock and meat specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Dorothy and Don Harms began raising Red Angus cattle in 2014 after dairy farming for about 40 years. The demands of dairy farming at their Valley Springs Farm near Reedsburg. became more difficult as they aged. That coupled with a long period of depressed milk prices and the need to replace old equipment prompted them to transition to beef production.
The first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic were difficult.
“With large packers shutting down and commodity auction prices taking a spill, a lot of farmers looked at alternative ways to market (their livestock),” she said. “They started to direct-market to consumers; demand just escalated among consumers.”
Valley Springs Farm had many first-time buyers in addition to its existing customer base. Because the farm had been a steady customer of a local meat processor, the Harms were able to have additional steers harvested and processed.
“Our processor worked hard to fit them in when they could,” she said.
She talked with other livestock producers who reserved whatever appointments they could obtain. Some producers were working with as many as four different processors to process their meat. Other farmers who only have had a couple of steers butchered each year were left without a processor.
“It’s been a challenging time and those farmers were feeling frustrated,” she said. “There’s definitely a need for investment in more meat-processing capacity. The demand is certainly there.”
Her business has expanded. Valley Springs Farm had 12 steers processed two years ago. In 2020 the farm doubled that amount. In 2021 the Harms plan to have 36 head processed.
Many livestock producers are finding they can’t reserve an appointment with a locker plant until first-quarter 2022, Swenson said. There’s growing demand for meat-processing plants but there are also many hurdles. Siting new meat-processing facilities in the state is challenging. Existing plants looking to install new equipment could expect to pay as much as $1 million to $1.5 million. Slaughter is not the most profitable part of the meat business.
“There are other limiting factors such as the increased cost of labor, having enough cooler space to harvest more cattle (and) having space enough to hang the coolers – often the biggest limiting factor,” he said. “More space is needed for employees to break down carcasses, (for) smokehouse capacity, and making sure there are enough holding pens for cattle for slaughter.”
Multiple cutting instructions that hamper efficiencies are challenges for processors as are the costs of casings, spices, packaging and employee insurance.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program provides guaranteed loans; meat processors are eligible for those loans. There are currently a few efforts to open new locker plants. Some small investor groups have contacted the Wisconsin ag department and are working with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to find sites that would be favorable to open a meat-processing plant, Swenson said. Cooperative groups may work to build new plants or work with existing plants to expand capacity. The latter is more likely to happen given siting challenges and costs to build new facilities.
A webinar on beef markets and processing bottlenecks was hosted by Wisconsin's Columbia, Sauk and Chippewa counties Farmers Union chapters. Visit youtube.com and search for "Beefing Up Markets & Processing" to watch a video of the webinar. Visit datcp.wi.gov and valleyspringsbeef.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.
