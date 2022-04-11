Wildfire season returns to Midwest

SPOONER, Wis. – For many, winter and early spring are times to tackle work that needed to wait during growing and harvesting seasons. Fencerows and pasture edges are cleared of brush. That brush, along with occasional stumps and other debris, is piled in fields and burned while snow covers the ground. The crackle of fire along with glowing embers and the acrid scent of green brush burning takes some back to memories of a lifetime on the land.
Human life is short. But life of the land is long and so we must go back through the memory of generations to more fully understand life now.
The oldest grandparents remember the last great drought, the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. With it came dust storms and wildfires. Crops failed for want of moisture. That time receded from memory, but the cycle of drought has returned to the United States. The West has been in drought for 20 years and parts of Wisconsin have been on the edge of drought, or in it, for a couple of years. With the new drought cycle comes dangers forgotten by some.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources during 2021 there were 1,086 wildfires that burned almost 2,600 acres in Wisconsin, with the last fires occurring in December. By the third week of March this year, 46 fires had already burned about 105 acres.
Ben Garrett is a Wildland-Urban Interface Specialist with the DNR.
“With Covid-19 restrictions easing we can share vehicles and work with the public a lot more than in the past two years,” he said. “We will be able to issue burn permits in person. We will be able to make contact with the general public and talk to people in person.
“If you look at the U.S. Drought Monitor we’ve definitely had some severe drought in the south and some moderate drought in the northwest. Based on U.S. Weather Service predictions there’s a good chance that areas of drought will be reduced, but there’s also a chance areas will remain in drought conditions. So we can likely expect an average to above-average wildfire year in Wisconsin.”
More than 98 percent of all wildfires in Wisconsin are caused by people, according to the DNR. Debris-burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Wisconsin. Most debris fires occur in the spring after the snow cover melts and before vegetation greening.
To prevent wildfires we must take precautions, have knowledge of conditions outdoors and obey laws regulating burning. Having a burning permit and checking the day’s fire conditions every time before lighting a fire is essential to safe burning. Visit dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.asp for more information.
Permits are required for burning in much of Wisconsin. Free burning permits for the DNR fire-control areas are available at DNR offices, by calling the burning-permit hotline at 888-WIS-BURN (947-2876) or online. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/forestfire/permits for more information.
To protect property, keep flammable materials like wood piles, yard debris and trees well away from dwellings and outbuildings. Flame-resistant roofing and siding on buildings can help prevent loss from fire. Check the “Know Before You Burn” website for safe burning practices. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/OpenBurning/BeforeYouBurn.html for more information.
Using alternatives to burning – like recycling or composting material that could be burned – reduces the risk of wildfires and air pollution.
Look at the horizon on a clear day. Older folks will note a haze that was not there decades ago. That haze is air pollution. In recent years air pollution has become a major problem, with air-hazard warnings becoming more frequent in Wisconsin. In summer 2021 smoke from wildfires in the western United States, Minnesota and Canada filled the Wisconsin sky with a brown haze. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, air pollution is linked to lung and heart problems. It’s also linked to asthma and can make health problems worse, such as emphysema.
To reduce air pollution in Wisconsin burning of some materials is not allowed. Materials that cannot legally be burned include garbage, carpet, electronics, foam, furniture and mattresses, asphalt, rubber, metal, oily substances like oily rags and oil filters, plastics of any kind, shingles, tires, vinyl siding, construction and demolition materials, and wood that has been painted, laminated, glued or whitewashed. Visit airquality.wi.gov/home/map for a map of Wisconsin’s daily air quality.
Report all wildfires immediately by dialing 911. Obey state law and local ordinances, watch the weather and use common sense to help us all avoid the danger of wildfires this year.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.