Wind generates fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than burning fossil fuels, and it's representing a greater portion of the country’s energy-production portfolio. Wind power isn’t as efficient as coal or natural gas, which causes some concerns about its economic impact.
But a recent Purdue University study that modeled wind production in 10 states shows significant economic impact in those states. The study also indicates that wind power circulates billions of dollars throughout the United States. While impacts are directly felt in the particular state experiencing an increase in economic activities due to installation of new wind-energy generation capacity, positive economic effects spread as shown by multi-region input output calculations.
The analysis considers the effects of adding 500 megawatts each in 10 states that produce the most wind energy. The states are Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma, California, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington and Colorado. The result would be about $24 billion in economic impact in those states and an additional $3 billion throughout the rest of the country because there's so much interdependency on products being manufactured there.
The U.S. currently has more than 100,000 megawatts of operating wind capacity, according to the American Wind Energy Association. Adding 500 megawatts in 10 states would be just a 5-percent increase but would have significant economic benefits.
Gargyea Vunnava, a graduate student at Purdue University, developed the analysis using a multi-region input output model that considers how a shock affects a segment of the economy as well as interconnected parts and regions. A multi-region input output model laboratory has been developed at Purdue University using the Industrial Ecology Virtual Laboratory infrastructure created at Australia’s University of Sydney.
The sectors that would see the most economic benefit would be manufacturing, construction, finance, insurance, transportation and warehousing, and public administration.
We’ve been dependent on coal energy because the infrastructure already is built. Coal energy also is cheap. But the study shows there’s significant economic opportunity from increasing wind-energy production. There's also spillover that touches every state and employment sectors. Finally there's a long-term impact on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
The results were published in the March issue of "Applied Energy." Visit sciencedirect.com and search for "multi-region input output" for more information.