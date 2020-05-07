Wisconsin wind power provides benefits

Wind energy is one of Wisconsin's renewable sources of power. It also provides jobs for construction workers, financial benefits to local communities and farmers, and a supply chain of Wisconsin companies building parts for projects around the country, according to Renew Wisconsin. The organization provides data on Wisconsin's wind power.

Number of wind turbines – 435

Installed wind capacity, megawatts – 735

Equivalent number of homes powered by wind – 172,000

Active manufacturing facilities In state – 26

Visit renewwisconsin.org for more information.